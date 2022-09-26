Netflix TUDUM Recap: All the Trailers, Clips Shared at Streamer’s Fan Event

Netflix’s TUDUM Global Fan Event was held on Saturday, Sept. 24. The movie-rental service turned streaming-giant bills the now annual event as a day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.

The festivities featured news and clips from some of the streamer’s most popular shows and movies, including “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” a blooper reel from Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” and much more. Scroll down and see all the clips and trailers released by Netflix at the Tudum event.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

You’re invited to solve the puzzle in Rian Johnson’s next whodunnit, “Glass Onion.” Meet the suspects in this exclusive clip, and remember in the words of Benoit Blanc: when the game ends, the mystery begins.

Dive into the mystery of ‘Glass Onion’:

‘Stranger Things’

These bloopers could single-handedly save me from Vecna. Season 4 bloopers have officially dropped. Watch “Stranger Things,” only on Netflix.

‘Bridgerton’

Nicola Coughlan is never one to keep a secret, much like the character she plays on “Bridgerton.” Watch as she gives TUDUM a sneak peek into Lady Whistledown’s first column of Season 3! “Bridgerton” Season 3, is coming soon only on Netflix.

Check out the sneak peek of Season 3:

‘Enola Holmes 2’

Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in “Enola Holmes 2” — where a mystery of historic proportions takes two Holmes to handle. Directed by Harry Bradbeer and also starring Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma & Sharon Duncan-Brewster. “Enola Holmes 2” is only on Netflix Nov. 4.

Watch the ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer:

‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt invite you along for the ride on their new film “Heart of Stone,” the action spy thriller coming to Netflix in 2023. In the film, Gadot plays CIA agent Rachel Stone, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

Get a peek of “Heart of Stone”:

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Charlotte, meet George. The first encounter of a romance that sparked Bridgerton society as we know it, soon to be told in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.” No release date has been announced for the upcoming prequel series, but Netflix has promised that it will be streaming in 2023.

Get a first look at ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’:

‘Outer Banks’

The Pogues and Kooks are back in town. The third season of Netflix’s hit teen mystery drama “Outer Banks” will debut on the streamer in 2023.

Watch a preview of “Outer Banks” Season 3:

‘Shadow and Bone’

Welcome back to the Grishaverse! The epic fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo’s book series will return next year. The first season debuted on the streamer in 2021 and found an immediate fandom, and at TUDUM, those fans got a glimpse of what’s to come for Alina, Mal, and the rest of the show’s characters.

Check out a sneak peek of “Shadow & Bone” Season 2:

‘Emily in Paris’

EVERYTHING’S FINE! Ahead of its Dec. 21 premiere, Netflix released the trailer for the third season of hit romantic comedy “Emily In Paris.” In the sneak peek, Emily (played by Lily Collins) appears to be spiraling a bit as love and life come into conflict.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’:

‘Wednesday’

At TUDUM, Netflix announced that the highly anticipated series “Wednesday,” from the imagination of Tim Burton, will premiere globally on Nov. 23. “Wednesday” is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega in the title role and also featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and original big screen Wednesday Christina Ricci, the series is bound to be both creepy and kooky .

Watch an exclusive clip for “Wednesday”:

‘The Umbrella Academy’

Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. “The Umbrella Academy” debuted its third season on Netflix this summer and will return for a fourth and final installment in either 2023 or 2024. However, to tide fans over until then, the show released a hilarious set of bloopers from the most recent season.

Watch “The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Blooper Reel:

‘Manifest’

We are now beginning our final descent. “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1 comes exclusively to Netflix on Nov. 4. After being canceled by NBC, the fan-favorite series found new life on the streamer and will now come in for its final landing later this fall.

Check out the trailer for the final season of ‘Manifest’:

‘You’

Hello there, Professor Joe. The fourth season of serial-killer drama “You” will launch in two parts in 2023. As the show moves to London, Part 1 will premiere on Feb. 10 while the second part will begin streaming on March 10.

Get a Glimpse of the Upcoming Fourth Season of “You”:

‘The Mother’

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Watch “The Mother” starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal on Netflix May 2023.

Check out the trailer for ‘Mother’:

‘The Redeem Team’

The untold story of one of the greatest comebacks in sports history is coming to Netflix on Oct. 7. Led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James, the 2008 US Men’s Olympic Basketball team had everything to lose, and even more to prove.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Redeem Team’:

‘The Watcher’

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, the limited series from Ryan Murphy will star Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Bobby Cannavale, Noma Dumezweni, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, and more. The series is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 13, 2022.

Take a look at the trailer for ‘The Watcher’:

‘Pinocchio’

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro takes you inside the stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio! Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” is on Netflix this December.

Take a look at the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’:

‘They Cloned Tyrone’

A series of eerie events thrust an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper. The upcoming, star-studded film will debut on the streamer on Dec. 30 of this year, but you can get a glimpse of the action now.

Watch the trailer for ‘Thy Cloned Tyrone’:

‘Never Have I Ever’

Your favorite chaotic teen and the gang will be back for the fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” next year. Netflix is promising more drama, more romance, and a new heartthrob. What more could fans of the show ask for?

Take a look at the upcoming season of ‘Never Have I Ever’:

‘Slumberland’

You have to know the rules of the dream world in order to break them. Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley star in “Slumberland,” coming to Netflix this Thanksgiving.

Check out the trailer for ‘Slumberland’:

‘The School for Good and Evil’

It turns out she was long overdue for a makeover… Welcome to the School for Good and Evil. Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, “The School For Good And Evil” is directed by Paul Feig, and stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, and Kerry Washington. The series will stream on Netflix on Oct. 19.

Watch the trailer for ‘The School for Good and Evil’:

‘Dead to Me’

All roads have led to this. The third and final season of Netflix’s dark comedy “Dead to Me” is set to premiere on Nov. 17, only on Netflix. Based on the first two seasons, one can only guess what type of trouble Jen (Christina Applegate” and Judy (Linda Cardellini) will get into before the series wraps.

Get a peek at the third season of ‘Dead to Me’:

‘Lupin’

Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.

Check out the ‘Lupin’ Season 3 trailer:

‘1899’

In a really fun video released at TUDUM, the cast of the highly anticipated mystery series “1899” find out when the show will begin streaming. You should watch the video, but (spoiler alert) it will debut on the platform on Nov. 17.

Watch the release date announcement for ‘1899’:

‘Vikings: Valhalla’

The legendary Viking heroes - Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) - make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors in the second season of “Vikings: Valhalla.”

Watch an exclusive first look clip of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2:

‘Extraction 2’

Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for “Extraction 2” - where the on-camera stunt work is just as mindblowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it. The action sequel will come to the streaming giant later this year.

Check out a first look at ‘Extraction 2’:

Other news and notes

Netflix also shared clips or material from “The Witcher,” “Your Place or Mine,” the animated album “Entergalactic,” “The Crown,” “The Old Guard 2,” and “The 3 Body Problem” which were only made available during the Tudum event.