Netflix Urges More Data Transparency from Competitors; What Are the Most Watched Series and Movies in Netflix History?

One of the issues at the center of both the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes is the lack of transparency between streaming services and creators in terms of how many people are watching shows and movies. The unions argue that by keeping nearly all viewership data under lock and key, streamers are making it impossible to know just how successful any given title is, and in turn, how much money artists should be making.

Late last month, Netflix adjusted how it calculated its top-10 lists, focusing on individual views, rather than solely viewing time. While this is still not nearly as insightful as third-party ratings from research companies like Nielsen, it is still more than the vast majority of media outfits that own streaming services provide.

As part of the company’s second-quarter earnings report that was released on Wednesday, the world’s largest streamer encouraged its competitors to follow suit and provide more insight into its viewership for both the people who work on the titles and the public at large.

“We believe sharing this engagement data on a regular basis helps talent and the broader industry understand what success looks like on Netflix,” the streamer said, “and we hope that other streamers become more transparent about engagement on their services over time.”

To further prove its commitment to semi-open data sharing, Netflix revealed the top 10 original movies and seasons of television in the services’ history by views.

What Are the Most Watched Seasons of Original TV on Netflix?

Data as of July 19, 2023

No. 1: ‘Squid Game’ Season 1 | Views: 265,200,000 | Hours: 2,205,200,000

Squid Game September 17, 2021 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.

No. 2: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1 | Views:252,100,000 | Hours: 1,718,800,000

Wednesday November 23, 2022 Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.

No. 3: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Views: 140,700,000 | Hours: 1,838,000,000

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.

No. 4: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ | Views: 115,600,000 | Hours: 1,031,100,000

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story September 21, 2022 This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

No. 5: ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 | Views: 113,300,000 | Hours: 929,300,000

Bridgerton December 25, 2020 Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

No. 6: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ | Views: 112,800,000 | Hours: 746,400,000

The Queen’s Gambit October 23, 2020 In a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s, a young girl discovers an astonishing talent for chess while struggling with addiction.

No. 7: ‘Money Heist’ Part 4 | Views: 106,000,000 | Hours: 710,200,000

Money Heist May 2, 2017 To carry out the biggest heist in history, a mysterious man called The Professor recruits a band of eight robbers who have a single characteristic: none of them has anything to lose. Five months of seclusion - memorizing every step, every detail, every probability - culminate in eleven days locked up in the National Coinage and Stamp Factory of Spain, surrounded by police forces and with dozens of hostages in their power, to find out whether their suicide wager will lead to everything or nothing. Loading…

No. 8: ‘Lupin’ Part 1 | Views: 99,500,000 | Hours: 396,300,000

Lupin January 8, 2021 Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

No. 9 ‘Money Heist’ Part 5 | Views: 99,200,000 | Hours: 900,700,000

Money Heist May 2, 2017 To carry out the biggest heist in history, a mysterious man called The Professor recruits a band of eight robbers who have a single characteristic: none of them has anything to lose. Five months of seclusion - memorizing every step, every detail, every probability - culminate in eleven days locked up in the National Coinage and Stamp Factory of Spain, surrounded by police forces and with dozens of hostages in their power, to find out whether their suicide wager will lead to everything or nothing.

No. 10 ‘The Night Agent’ Season 1 | Views: 98,200,000 | Hours: 803,200,000

The Night Agent March 23, 2023 While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

What Are the Most Watched Netflix Original Movies?

Data as of July 19, 2023

No. 1: ‘Red Notice’ | Views: 230,900,000 | Hours: 454,200,000

Red Notice November 4, 2021 An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.

No. 2: ‘Don’t Look Up’ | Views: 171,400,000 | Hours: 408,600,000

Don’t Look Up December 7, 2021 Two low-level astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. This movie boasts an all-star cast including Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

No. 3: ‘The Adam Project’ | Views: 157,600,000 | Hours: 281,000,000

The Adam Project March 11, 2022 After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

No. 4: ‘Bird Box’ | Views: 157,400,000 | Hours: 325,300,000

Bird Box December 13, 2018 Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.

No. 5: ‘The Gray Man’ | Views: 139,300,000 | Hours: 299,500,000

The Gray Man July 13, 2022 When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

No. 6: ‘We Can Be Heroes’ | Views: 137,300,000 | Hours: 231,200,000

We Can Be Heroes December 25, 2020 When alien invaders capture Earth’s superheroes, their kids must learn to work together to save their parents - and the planet.

No. 7: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ | Views: 136,300,000 | Hours: 320,300,000

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery November 12, 2022 World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

No. 8: ‘Extraction’ | Views: 135,700,000 | Hours: 266,900,000

Extraction April 24, 2020 Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary who offers his services on the black market, embarks on a dangerous mission when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a Mumbai crime lord.

No. 9: ‘The Mother’ | Views: 131,600,000 | Hours: 256,600,000

The Mother May 4, 2023 A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

No. 10: ‘Spenser Confidential’ | Views: 129,100,000 | Hours: 238,900,000

Spenser Confidential March 6, 2020 Spenser, a former Boston patrolman who just got out from prison, teams up with Hawk, an aspiring fighter, to unravel the truth behind the death of two police officers.