Netflix’s Strategy of Interactive Titles Informs Plan for More Mobile Games

Over the past two years, Netflix has released at least one interactive title roughly every three months. While an interesting experiment in interactive entertainment, this strategy could be used to inform the streamer’s decisions as they continue to expand their reach into mobile games based on the most popular original series and characters in their catalogue.

The most recent interactive title “Cat Burglar,” which debuted on Feb. 22, was created by the Charlie Brooker, the writer and producer of the “Black Mirror,” which has dabbled in interactive content before.

“Cat Burglar” is an animated, 15-minute interactive short in which viewers answer questions to help the protagonist Rowdy Cat outsmart a guard, Peanut the Security Pup, to rob a museum. Viewers can replay the short several times in order to advance to previously unseen sequences of Rowdy Cat attempting to trick Peanut.

However, after the 2018 release of the “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” choose-your-own-adventure film, Netflix subscribers may be a little fuzzy on the remainder of the interactive titles that have been dropped on the service since then.

To be fair, many of the recent interactive titles didn’t generate nearly as much traction as the streamer’s more traditional original series, especially the interactive titles released in 2021.

For instance, none of Netflix’s interactive titles released prior to “Cat Burglar” made it to the top-10 lists published on top10.Netflix.com. Moreover, of the seven interactive titles that were released between Feb. 24, 2020 and June 28, 2021, only two made it into Netflix’s daily U.S. top-10 rankings for film or TV series for more than three days following the premiere, according to FlixPatrol data.

Interactive Titles

The Potential Reason for Netflix’s Interactive Titles: Mobile Games

Although another “Bandersnatch”-sized hit has yet to come, it still makes sense for the company to occasionally drop interactive titles.

Netflix can gather data from interactive title choices to inform its content strategy. If the platform were to offer an interactive title based on a popular series like “Squid Game,” a lot can be learned from the data generated from the release.

For example, if viewers have the choice of going through the story as any of the franchise’s main characters and the majority of viewers chose Sae-byeok, the last surviving female contestant, Netflix could then justify creating a spinoff series focused on the character.

In addition to content strategy, interactive titles can directly inform another initiative that the company is looking towards for future growth: Mobile gaming.

While it is not what most consumers think of when they talk about Netflix, the streamer currently has 14 mobile games available on the market. However, the majority of them are not tied to Netflix’s original IP, which is the service’s main driver of growth. While it’s still in the early days of the push towards gaming, theoretically, Netflix could create an interactive short based on a franchise, and then depending on the success of the short, they could use the lessons learned by the release to decide if creating a full-scale mobile game is worth the investment.

The majority of properties in Netflix’s gaming library are simple, casual plays. Titles like “Knittens,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Dominoes Café,” and “Wonderputt Forever” are all mobile games that someone could play while waiting in line or when they are bored during their commute.

However, Netflix’s recent release of “Hextech Mayhem,” a game featuring characters from the “League of Legends” franchise, is one hint that the company could be developing more substantial, IP-focused gaming titles in the future.

Nailing video games could become more urgent for Netflix as they are seeing their subscriber acquisition slow, especially in the United States.