New Atari VCS Entertainment System to Carry Plex When it Launches in November

Atari is launching a new entertainment system they’re calling the Atari VCS in November. According to Deadline, the new device is a PC and console hybrid, modeled after the classic 2600, which was launched in 1977. The new model will feature new games as well as streaming media and personal apps.

One of the apps on the device will be Plex, which will be available at launch. With Plex on the device, Atari VCS users will have access to free-on-demand movies and shows from Warner Bros. Domestic TV, Crackle, Lionsgate and MGM.

“We set out from the start to make the Atari VCS a home entertainment gateway by offering the versatility of a fully-featured mini-multimedia-PC, with a focus on classic and new games, and extensive streaming capabilities,” stated Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and connected devices. “Plex is the clear market leader when it comes to easily hosting and accessing a diversity of content from movies, to TV to Tidal music and more, which makes them an exciting partner for the Atari VCS at launch and beyond.”

Plex will come as a free app install on the Atari VCS with Premium Plex Passes available for $4.99 monthly, $39.99 yearly or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription. Paid Plex Pass services include OTA live TV and DVR functionality, trailers and bonus content for movies, free use of paid Plex mobile apps and more, Deadline reports.

In July, Plex announced they were adding free ad-supported Live TV to their platform with the addition of over 80 channels. Unlike some other free ad-supported services that are available in select markets, most of the channels on Plex will be available globally.

The addition of Live TV on Plex offers consumers a variety of options, ranging from live news like Reuters and Yahoo Finance, to kids shows like “Toon Goggles,” to all things sports, including live games, original programming and movies/docs from fubo Sports Network, to gaming and esports on IGN1 and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry. Live TV on Plex also offers comedy, game shows, anime and 19 music channels.