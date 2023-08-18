New BINGE Korea Free Ad-Supported TV App Now Available on Select Devices

Are you a fan of all things Korean? Do you rush to Netflix every time a new season of shows like “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” or “King the Land” becomes available to binge? If so, there’s a brand-new free streaming platform available just for you!

The platform is called “BINGE Korea,” a collection of more than 40 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from New ID, a South Korea-based technology distributor. According to Variety, New ID is already the leading provider of non-English and non-Spanish language FAST channels in the United States, and now is launching a streamer dedicated to Korean content for the first time.

Users can find the BINGE Korea app on Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV devices. The service carries channels dedicated to K-Dramas, K-Movies, K-Food, K-Pop, entertainment, sports, and more.

BINGE Korea plans to expand to more devices soon, including Roku, iOS, and Android-powered streaming players. It offers a mix of curated channels with several titles on a central theme, as well as single-series channels dedicated to shows like “My Unfortunate Boyfriend.”

“Over the past four years, we have expanded and operated genre-specific Korean content channels on global FAST platforms, which were previously barren lands for Korean content,” New ID CEO June Park told Variety. “‘BINGE Korea’ encapsulates the increased interest in Korean content onto a single platform, marking a shift from channel-based distribution to platform-based distribution.”

The launch of BINGE Korea could give Korean content creators another way to show global audiences their content. Right now, Netflix has something of a stranglehold on the Korea-to-America production pipeline, but this new service might provide a new outlet with decent-sized reach for producers to work with.

Customers who are looking for more Korean content will want to check Netflix out, however. South Korea provides more content for Netflix than any country besides the U.S., and the service has committed to spending $2.5 billion more on Korean titles between now and 2027.