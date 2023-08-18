 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Samsung Smart TV LG Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV BINGE Korea

New BINGE Korea Free Ad-Supported TV App Now Available on Select Devices

David Satin

Are you a fan of all things Korean? Do you rush to Netflix every time a new season of shows like “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” or “King the Land” becomes available to binge? If so, there’s a brand-new free streaming platform available just for you!

The platform is called “BINGE Korea,” a collection of more than 40 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from New ID, a South Korea-based technology distributor. According to Variety, New ID is already the leading provider of non-English and non-Spanish language FAST channels in the United States, and now is launching a streamer dedicated to Korean content for the first time.

Users can find the BINGE Korea app on Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV devices. The service carries channels dedicated to K-Dramas, K-Movies, K-Food, K-Pop, entertainment, sports, and more.

BINGE Korea plans to expand to more devices soon, including Roku, iOS, and Android-powered streaming players. It offers a mix of curated channels with several titles on a central theme, as well as single-series channels dedicated to shows like “My Unfortunate Boyfriend.”

“Over the past four years, we have expanded and operated genre-specific Korean content channels on global FAST platforms, which were previously barren lands for Korean content,” New ID CEO June Park told Variety. “‘BINGE Korea’ encapsulates the increased interest in Korean content onto a single platform, marking a shift from channel-based distribution to platform-based distribution.”

The launch of BINGE Korea could give Korean content creators another way to show global audiences their content. Right now, Netflix has something of a stranglehold on the Korea-to-America production pipeline, but this new service might provide a new outlet with decent-sized reach for producers to work with.

Customers who are looking for more Korean content will want to check Netflix out, however. South Korea provides more content for Netflix than any country besides the U.S., and the service has committed to spending $2.5 billion more on Korean titles between now and 2027.

Sign Up
netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 2 device in HD with their “Standard with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

Sign Up
$6.99+ / month
netflix.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.