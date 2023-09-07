 Skip to Content
New C-Span Select CTV App Launching for Xfinity Subscribers, More Platforms Likely

Xfinity TV customers now have a new way to see what’s going on with their government. C-SPAN is launching a new connected TV (CTV) app called C-SPAN Select, which is now available on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Xumo platforms.

The new app allows Xfinity Flex and Xumo subscribers to watch featured programming from C-SPAN, virtual streaming channels, and livestreams of topical content. The app could eventually launch to other platforms like Samsung and VIZION smart TVs, but for now, it’s only Xfinity and Xumo users who get access.

“C-SPAN Select is initially being offered to our affiliates who provide C-SPAN’s TV networks—as an added value to their license fee payment,” CSPAN VP Peter Kiley told CableFax. “Comcast is our first affiliate partner to launch the app. Through their Xumo JV with Comcast, Charter will begin to offer the app later this year. We’ll be reaching out to other affiliates.”

Users do not have to authenticate their cable credentials to use the C-SPAN Select app, but if they do they’ll get access to livestreams of C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, and C-SPAN3. There are 12 C-SPAN series housed in the app, and thousands of hours of hearings, speeches, and more which have been curated for ease of access.

The launch of the C-SPAN Select app partially answers the question of how the channel will evolve in the cord-cutting era. The new free app allows the channel to distribute itself to customers who prefer to stream content but still enjoy live programming. DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming service that offers C-SPAN, but now it can add more viewers through the C-SPAN Select app.

If you don’t use an X1 or Xfinity Flex, head over to Xumo Play to find the C-SPAN Select app and start streaming today.

