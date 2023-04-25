New HIDIVE Exclusive Series ‘Oshi No Ko’ Breaks Record for AMC’s Anime Streamer

Fans of Japanese animation were thrilled to learn that AMC was starting its own streaming platform dedicated to the medium in 2017. That platform is HIDIVE, which offers hundreds of mainstream and niche anime titles for just $4.99 per month.

Despite the passion that many anime fans have for the genre, there’s never been a true sensation on the service in its five year history until now. “Oshi No Ko” is that sensation, as the show has shattered records for engagement on HIDIVE, according to an announcement from AMC.

The show has become the most-streamed series in the service’s history, just seven days after its series premiere on Wednesday, April 12 at the Anime Boston convention. Additionally, the new anime drama’s debut shattered all trial starts records for HIDIVE, delivering the most trials added in the streamer’s history.

”We’ve been anxiously awaiting the premiere of ‘Oshi No Ko’ and we’re absolutely elated with the response from fans during its first week,” said John Ledford, President of HIDIVE. “‘Oshi No Ko’ is a truly one-of-a-kind anime series and its success to date really illustrates how much the story and characters have resonated with fans. There is so much more to come with the show!”

“Oshi No Ko” delivers a fresh and intriguing new story. When pregnant young starlet Ai Hoshino appears at Dr. Gorou Amemiya’s clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver her child so Ai can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But on the eve of her delivery, Gorou is slain at the hands of Ai’s deluded stalker — and is subsequently reborn as Ai’s child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts?

Anime is one of the fastest-growing content genres in the entertainment world, so it’s a good sign for AMC that it has such a runaway hit on its hands. “Oshi No Ko” is not the only title HIDIVE will lean on going forward, either; in March, AMC struck a deal with Japan’s Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) to grant HIDIVE the exclusive rights to broadcast a portion of MBS’s future schedule in all international markets outside of Asia.

Despite the popularity of anime, AMC will have to keep generating diverse revenue streams if it wants to stay relevant as a streaming video provider. That’s one of the reasons the company is launching an ad-supported tier of AMC+ this October, a plan it hopes will boost the amount of money it brings in per subscriber. A filing with the SEC in December showed AMC was looking to generate $400 million in tax write-downs, driven by continuing losses from its premium cable channels that have not been made up for by its streaming arm.

Smash hits like “Oshi No Ko” will certainly help the company rectify its financial woes, but the series won’t pull AMC into the black by itself. Still, the show might convince AMC to put a greater advertising emphasis on HIDIVE, especially if it continues to drive engagement at the record-breaking pace that it has seen in its first week on the service.