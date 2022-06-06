New LIV Golf Series Announces Streaming Plans, Commentary Team

LIV Golf, the recently launched golf league, has today announced the broadcast team for its inaugural Invitational Series, which will stream for free on YouTube, Facebook, and LIVGolf.com from June 9-11 beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day.

The first event will take place at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, just north of London this week and will include a number of unique approaches to golf broadcasting.

“The LIV Golf broadcast will be unlike anything fans have seen before,” LIV Golf’s chief media officer Will Staeger said according to Sports Illustrated. “The innovations we are introducing to the sport will be distributed to existing and new audiences all over the world as we deliver golf coverage dedicated to entertainment and access.”

While the league will initially stream on free services, Staeger believes that LIV Golf has built a product that will be compelling to golf fans who are open to viewing the sport through a new lens.

“We’ve built a world class production team that has combined the industry’s best practices with a reimagined experience for viewers to create a one-of-a-kind broadcast,” he said. “We’ve been counting down the days to Thursday’s start so fans can tune in and watch what we have been working on.”

In addition to YouTube, Facebook, and the LIV Golf website, this week’s event will reportedly air on additional outlets in 138 territories across the globe. Those broadcast partners will be officially introduced later in the week.

Former professional golfer and longtime Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz will serve as an analyst and color commentator for the three-day event. Foltz will be joined by fellow ex-pro Dom Boulet, and former Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White. There will also be additional input from Singaporean player and analyst Su-Ann Heng and on-course reporter Troy Mullins.