New Marvel Series ‘Secret Invasion’ Hits Disney+ This Week; What to Stream to Catch Up

It can be hard to keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. There’s seemingly a new Marvel show or movie to watch every couple of months, and this week the latest installment in the franchise heads to streaming on Disney+ when “Secret Invasion” premieres on Wednesday, June 21.

In “Secret Invasion,” Nick Fury and Talos discover a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. They’re planted in top positions of corporations and governments the world over, and now it’s up to Fury to ensure they don’t succeed in carrying out their plans for the world.

Fury has been the throughline of the MCU ever since “Iron Man” first came to theaters in 2008. He’s the connecting thread that holds the universe together, so fans will have to travel back pretty far in Marvel history to watch every title they’ll need to see to be completely caught up for “Secret Invasion.”

What Titles Will Fans Need to Watch to be Ready for ‘Secret Invasion’?

‘Iron Man’

The MCU film that started it all, “Iron Man” features Fury for the briefest of cameos during an end-credits scene. But it’s a highly consequential scene to everything that follows in the Marvel universe, so why not start at the beginning?

‘The Avengers’

The culmination of Fury’s efforts to bring together a team of gifted individuals to protect the world from threats it has never encountered before does not exactly go as planned, at least not initially. This movie is key to understanding what motivates Nick Fury, and the sense of responsibility he feels toward the entire planet.

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

Fury’s position as director of S.H.I.E.L.D is put into peril, as a secret threat from inside the organization could bring it down, and the Avengers along with it. It’s a key part of Fury’s storyline and separates the life he’d always known from what comes next.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Another movie where Fury doesn’t have a big role, as he essentially appears onscreen only to be snapped out of existence by Thanos. Still, “The Blip” (as it’s called in-universe) has lasting implications for Fury.

‘Captain Marvel’

This is the absolute key film to watch to understand what’s going on in “Secret Wars.” It details how Fury became involved with the Skrulls in the first place, his relationship with Talos, and just how much of a threat this secretive race of aliens really is.

Bonus Film: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

This one isn’t exactly necessary to understand “Secret Wars,” but it does feature a hefty dose of Nick Fury…sort of. As the film reveals, it turns out Fury has been spending a lot of time off-world, leaving Talos behind to pose as the superspy and fulfill his duties while he’s away.