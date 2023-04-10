New Season of ‘The Mandalorian’ Ends This Month - Is It Worth Keeping Disney+ Afterwards?

It seems people can’t get enough of Din Djarin and Grogu on their screens. But with “The Mandalorian” coming to the end of season 3, people may be wondering whether it’s worth paying out the $7.99-$10.99 per month to Disney+ or maybe just putting the service on hiatus until 2024’s season 4 and saving some money.

For Star Wars fans, the next big event will be “Ahsoka” in August. The show centers on the character of the same name who appears in both “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian.” Fans may remember she was the one who revealed Grogu’s name Chapter 13 (season 2, episode 5) and helps explain the use of the Darksaber.

Unfortunately, that means three months without any new live-action Star Wars shows.

On May 4, fans will see the animated “Young Jedi Adventures” and “Star Wars: Visions.” “Skeleton Crew,” starring Jude Law, is planned to debut later this year. Lucasfilm has no plans for another season of “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” “Andor” season 2 won’t arrive until next year.

Producer Jon Favreau announced to Variety that a fourth season of “The Mandalorian” has already been written. In addition, executive producer of Lucasfilm Dave Filoni mentioned at London’s Star Wars Celebration that there would be a movie combining the worlds of “The Mandalorian”, “The Book of Boba Fett”, and “Ahsoka.”

“The Mandalorian” was the first live-action to hit the small screen via Disney+ and immediately gained success with fans. All three seasons have seen continuously good IMDb ratings — even though the last episode only scored a 6.4 with speculation that the baton (or Darksaber) had been passed from Din Djarin to Bo-Katan Kryze, taking the focus from Pedro Pascal’s character.

If you do stick with Disney+, you’ll have the ability to binge Star Wars content stretching back more than 40 years. You’ll also have 15 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enjoy. If you enjoy family films, you could binge Pixar or Disney animated classics.

If you like Marvel, “Secret Invasion” begins June 21, with “Loki” season 2 arriving sometime this year.

But there’s no doubt that new Disney+ content arrives at a slower pace than some other services. If archival material doesn’t keep you engaged, it may be worth taking a breather for a few months until Ahsoka fires up her lightsabers at the end of summer.