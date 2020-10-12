New Shows Streaming This Week (10/12/20), Including ‘Helstrom’ and ‘Mr. Mercedes’

Coming to Hulu on Friday is the highly anticipated devilish new series, the 10-episode thriller “Helstrom.” The series is based on Marvel Comics siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, Satan’s spawn. It’s all about binging on demons and heroes, starring Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom and June Carryl.

After the shuttering on Audience Network, Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” has shifted to Peacock and is ready to terrify viewers with season one and two. (Season three is coming at a later date.) The show follows a retired detective tormented by the serial killer he didn’t catch.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Oct. 12

“Mystery Road, Series 2” (Acorn) Aaron Pedersen (Jack Irish) stars as indigenous detective Jay Swan in this mystery series set in the Australian Outback.

“Ghosts, Season 2” (HBO Max) A group of talkie British ghosts fights with the new owner of an abandoned country home. She wants to turn it into a hotel.

“I Am Another You” (Sundance Now) Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang explores the concept of freedom through the eyes of an American drifter.

“The Swing of Things” (Hulu) A comedy in which an innocent couple and their wedding party wind up at a hedonistic resort in Jamaica. Luke Wilson and Jon Lovitz star.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

“Evil Eye” (Amazon Prime Video) A superstitious Indian mother is convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend is a reincarnated killer.

“Nocturne” (Amazon Prime Video) A séance is held to learn the future that lies before them.

Wednesday Oct. 14

“A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (Netflix) A high schooler battles the Boogeyman and his monsters when they nab the boy she’s watching on Halloween.

“Moneyball” (Netflix) Brad Pitt stars in a true story of how the Oakland Athletics (A’s) reinvented baseball team management.

“The Bachelorette: Season 16” (Hulu) The start of what is expected to be one of the craziest seasons ever.

Thursday, Oct. 15

“Mr. Mercedes, Season 1 and 2” (Peacock) Based on the Stephen King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, the story follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer (Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes) via letters and emails. He sets out to protect himself and his family. Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Kelly Lynch, Mary-Louise Parker and Holland Taylor star.

“Detention Adventure, Season 2” (HBO Max) Three nerdy friends and the school bully must find the entrance to Alexander Graham Bell’s secret lab under their detention room.

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” (HBO Max) The reunion has the original cast members in a stage production of the “West Wing” episode “Hartsfield’s Landing.” The goal is to raise support for When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization.

“Batman: The Killing Joke” (Netflix) The Caped Crusader (Kevin Conroy) must save Commissioner Gordon (Ray Wise) from the Joker’s (Mark Hamill) mission of driving him insane.

“Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis” (Netflix) The documentary explores how humanity is redefining its relationship with water.

“Social Distance, Season 1” (Netflix) This narrative anthology series features both dark and funny takes on how we try to stay connected while staying apart.

“Des” (Sundance Now) starring David Tennant debuts. The show, about a real-life serial killer who stalked London, offers a new episode every following Thursday.

Friday, Oct. 16

“Helstrom” (Hulu) As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic.

“What the Constitution Means To Me” (Amazon Prime) Heidi Shreck’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play examines the Constitutions impact on her — she earned college tuition winning debates about the Constitution — and the women in her family.

“The Painted Bird” (Hulu) A boy navigates the perils of WWII Europe to reunite with his family in this adaption of Jerzy Kosinski’s famed novel.

“Grand Army, Season 1” (Netflix) Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn fight to succeed and survive.

“Meet the Chimps” (Disney+) Viewers discover one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the world — Chimp Haven — a 200-acre refuge in Louisiana, home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch.

“La Révolution, Season 1” (Netflix) A reimagined history of the French Revolution, in which a virus causes the nobility to murder commoners.

