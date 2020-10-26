New Shows Streaming This Week (10/26/20), Including ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Truth Seekers’

Disney+’s hit “The Mandalorian’, returns Friday, October 30th, and follows Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter, after the fall of the Empire. The second season has many facets, including exploring the Client’s identity and Baby Yoda’s back story. Here’s all you need to know: George Lucas is a fan.

The Amazon Prime Video comedy “Truth Seekers” posits paranormal investigators who are looking for ghosts but find a conspiracy that threatens the world.

Teen girls have long enjoyed the cult classic “Heathers,” (Sundance Now) while “Disney the Owl House” (Disney+) offers a series about traveling to a magical realm. Activists will embrace “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” (HBO Max) a salute to the civil-rights leader’s decades-long fight for social justice.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Oct. 26

“What To Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012) (Amazon Prime Video) A comedy about five couples who cope with impending parenthood.

"Heathers" (Sundance Now) Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty star in the cult teen classic about a clique of Heathers at an Ohio high school whose lives are threatened by a student with murderous impulses.

"Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story" (Sundance Now) A team of conservationists are on a mission to save an old elephant in Thailand.

"Homeland" (Season 8) (Hulu) In the series finale, it looks like Carrie will kill Saul for the Russians — as the tension ratchets up.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

“Ghosts, Season 2” (HBO Max) Kooky ghosts in a English country home continue their antics.

"John Lewis: Good Trouble" 2020 (HBO Max) The doc records the life of the much-respected Congressman and his 60+ years of activism.

"Battle Los Angeles" (2011) (Amazon Prime Video) Alien invaders attack Earth and great cities fall. LA is the final battleground.

"The Craft" 2020 (Amazon Prime Video) Four teen witches rock their high school, alongside David Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan.

Wednesday Oct. 28

“Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” (2020) (Netflix) Tech-obsessed teens go to an offline camp, then find danger in the woods.

Thursday Oct. 29

“How to Murder Your Wife” (Acorn) This dark comedy tells the true story of Alfred Benning, the mild-mannered animal welfare inspector who became a famous murderer at 65.

"Vida Perfecta, Season 1" (HBO Max) Three adult women in the middle of a life crisis. Their lives aren't what they envisioned.

"Bad Therapy" (Hulu) Alicia Silverstone and Rob Corddry stars as a couple in marriage therapy — with a therapist who is manipulating them to the breaking point.

"Witches: A Century of Murder" (Sundance Now) The hunt for witches consumed Britain in the 17th century.

Friday Oct. 30

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+) The journey of the Mandalorian and the Child continues.

"Truth Seekers" (Season 1) (Amazon Prime Video) The supernatural comedy about a gang of part-time paranormal investigators with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

"Superstore" (Peacock) Employees at megastore Cloud 9 amid the daily grind of crazed bargain hunters.

"His House" (2020) (Netflix) The thriller posits a refugee couple escaping from war-torn South Sudan.

"Disney the Owl House" (Season 1) (Disney+) Teenager Luz finds a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch.

"The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (Disney+) The 2010 action-fantasy film tackles the third and most famous segment in the classic animation film "Fantasia."

