New Shows Streaming This Week (10/5/20), Including ‘Books of Blood’ and ‘Charm City Kings’

On Wednesday, Hulu debuts the original thriller “Books of Blood”, a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three Clive Barker tales entwined in space and time. The 1980s-vintage collection takes terror to a whole new level.

In a more recognizable universe, Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, a gang of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summer streets, in “Charm City Kings”, which debuts on HBO Max on Thursday. The movie won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The final season of the “Schitt’s Creek”, the Emmy-winning comedy, was supposed to debut on Wednesday on Netflix, but instead made an early premiere this past weekend. However, it will become available on free services IMDb TV and CW Seed on Wednesday October 7th.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Oct. 5

“Bloodlines” (Acorn) a true-crime story on a South African-born doctor (Mark Mitchinson) in New Zealand, who used his medical knowledge to poison and kill his wife.

“Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 13” (Hulu) The steamer welcomes the popular Japanese media franchise created by Akira Toriyama in 1984.

“Lynch: A History” (Sundance Now) A video collage featuring professional American football player Marshawn Lynch.

“Tales of Irish Castles” (Acorn) A look at Ireland’s most beautiful and historic castles hosted by Simon Delaney.

“The Gulf” (Acorn), a New Zealand psychological thriller about a woman (Kate Elliott),who loses her memory in a car crash that killed her husband — and is determined to bring the killer to justice.

“Finding Oscar” (Sundance Now) The doc details the search for justice after a boy’s family is killed during the Guatemalan civil war.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

“Dolly Parton: Here I Am” (Netflix) looks at the life, career and music of the country singer turned crossover star.

“Star Beam: Halloween Hero” (Netflix) Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself — until StarBeam and Boost decide to save the day.

“Walk Away From Love” (Netflix) A lawyer who hasn’t been in a relationship for three years meets her ex again. Directed by Christopher Nolan.

“Siempre, Luis” (HBO/HBO Max) First-time filmmaker John James’ inspiring portrait of Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades.

“Black Box” (Amazon Prime Video) A mysterious black box shows the owner what he most wants.

Wednesday Oct. 7

“Books of Blood” (Hulu) A scary take on Clive Barker’s horror stories.

“Hubie Halloween” (Netflix) In Salem, Massachusetts, the town eccentric finds himself embroiled in a real investigation for a real murderer.

“To the Lake” (Netflix) A terrifying plague engulfs civilization.

“Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth” (HBO/HBO Max) How a real-life radio host’s gambling addiction ended his career and got him arrested by the FBI.

Thursday, Oct. 8

“Scream 4” (Hulu) The final in the franchise and the return of the Ghostface Killer.

“Code 404” (Peacock) is about two cops in the future. One is shot dead, only to return to life, courtesy of artificial intelligence.

“Charm City Kings” (HBO Max) The story of the dirt bike gang The Midnight Clique.

“Archive” (Amazon Prime Video) A single father loses his wife and memory in an accident, then has a experimental treatment that makes him wonder who he really is.

“One Lane Bridge Episode 4” (Sundance Now) A dark New Zealand crime drama with a supernatural edge.

Friday, Oct. 9

“The Right Stuff” (Disney+) An original movies about Project Mercury’s astronauts and their families as they embark on that fateful space mission that will change history.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” (Amazon Prime Video) An enhanced super soldier teams up with battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

“Deaf U” (Netflix) A documentary about a group of students who attend Gallaudet University, a private college for the deaf and hard of hearing.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix) The original supernatural horror drama web television series is loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella “The Turn of the Screw.”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (Disney+) When the painting of the ship the Dawn Treader comes to life, a group of kids are drawn into Narnia and meet King Capsian.

“X2” (Disney+) Marvel movie, “X2: X-Men: United” comes to the streamer. Stryker (Brian Cox), a villainous former Army commander, holds the key to Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) past and the future of the X-Men.

“Books of Blood” trailer