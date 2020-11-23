New Shows Streaming This Week (11/23/20), Including ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’

Netflix is streaming J.D. Vance’s memoir of an Appalachian family, starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso. Ron Howard directs the saga of a hard-hit American region with a culture all its own.

Kaley Cuoco, best known for “The Big Bang Theory,” enters the world of crime. In HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” she goes to bed with a handsome man, but wakes up with his murdered body — and no recollection of what happened.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Nov. 23

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” (Netflix): The documentary charts Mendes’ journey toward self-discovery, after a demanding tour pushes him to a personal and artistic decision.

(Netflix): The documentary charts Mendes’ journey toward self-discovery, after a demanding tour pushes him to a personal and artistic decision. “Body of Deceit” (Showtime) A thriller and love triangle between a ghostwriter, an author and her husband set in Malta.

(Showtime) A thriller and love triangle between a ghostwriter, an author and her husband set in Malta. “Driveways” (Showtime) A lonesome boy becomes unexpected friends with an older man, when he helps his mom clear out his late aunt’s home.

(Showtime) A lonesome boy becomes unexpected friends with an older man, when he helps his mom clear out his late aunt’s home. “Réunion” (Acorn) Two French half-brothers learn about each other’s existence after the death of their father — and together, inherit a hotel on the paradise island of Réunion.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix) J.D. Vance’s memoir of an Appalachian family, starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso. Ron Howard directs.

(Netflix) J.D. Vance’s memoir of an Appalachian family, starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close and Gabriel Basso. Ron Howard directs. “Smurfs, Season 4” (HBO Max) The 1981 blue trolls are back — and just as adorable.

(HBO Max) The 1981 blue trolls are back — and just as adorable. “Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday” (Netflix) It’s Huttsgalor’s favorite winter festival — but will dragons spoil the fun?

Wednesday Nov. 25

“Uncle Frank” (Amazon Prime Video) In 1973, a neice and uncle take a road trip from Manhattan to South Carolina – joined by his lover Walid. Written and directed by Alan Ball (“American Beauty”).

(Amazon Prime Video) In 1973, a neice and uncle take a road trip from Manhattan to South Carolina – joined by his lover Walid. Written and directed by Alan Ball (“American Beauty”). “Saved By the Bell” (Peacock) Most of the original cast members return, as adults, to Bayside High. What changes — and what doesn’t.

(Peacock) Most of the original cast members return, as adults, to Bayside High. What changes — and what doesn’t. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (Netflix): Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star as Santa and Mrs. Claus, trying to save the holidays — again.

Thursday Nov. 26

“Bombshell” (Hulu) A group of women at Fox News confront the toxic harassment of its corporate head, Roger Ailes.

(Hulu) A group of women at Fox News confront the toxic harassment of its corporate head, Roger Ailes. “Superintelligence” (HBO Max) When a powerful Superintelligence (James Corden) decides to study the average Earthling, Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy), the fate of the world is at stake. She’s got to prove the planet is worth saving.

(HBO Max) When a powerful Superintelligence (James Corden) decides to study the average Earthling, Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy), the fate of the world is at stake. She’s got to prove the planet is worth saving. “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco “The Big Bang Theory”) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. Cue the panic.

(HBO Max) A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco “The Big Bang Theory”) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. Cue the panic. “The Yorkshire Vet Countryside Specials” (Acorn) The true story behind “All Creatures Great and Small,” the classic BBC TV series by James Herriot.

(Acorn) The true story behind “All Creatures Great and Small,” the classic BBC TV series by James Herriot. “1917” (Showtime) Two soldiers in WWI are in a race against time to save their battalion.

Friday Nov. 27

“Centigrade” (Hulu) A married couple, trapped in a car in a blizzard, struggle to survive.

(Hulu) A married couple, trapped in a car in a blizzard, struggle to survive. “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” (Disney+) Alexander’s day begins with gum stuck in his hair and more trouble follows. Will he ever get a break?

(Disney+) Alexander’s day begins with gum stuck in his hair and more trouble follows. Will he ever get a break? “Black Beauty” (Disney+) An original remake of the classic story between a teenage girl and a wild horse.

(Disney+) An original remake of the classic story between a teenage girl and a wild horse. “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” (Disney+) In Victorian England, Alice tells a story of a mysterious land she finds down a rabbit hole.

(Disney+) In Victorian England, Alice tells a story of a mysterious land she finds down a rabbit hole. “Chateau Vato” (HBO/HBO Max) A working-class family moves into a mansion once its owner dies — and keeps up the pretense of mistaken identities.

“Hillbilly Elegy” trailer