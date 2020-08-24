New Shows Streaming This Week (8/24/2020), Including ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab,’ ‘Pure’ and ‘Madea’

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” series premiere makes science a big draw for kids, while Tyler Perry’s popular Madea character goes on her farewell tour, TV-wise. A young woman can’t control her sexual thoughts in “Pure,” even as soon-to-be 18-year-olds plot their first and ultimate “Binge.”

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

MONDAY, AUG. 24

“Nice One!” (Quibi) – Ron Funches hosts a game show in which comedians compete to compliment awful subjects.

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

“The Fugitive, season 1 finale” (Quibi) – Mike Ferro is on the run for a crime he didn’t commit. Police officer Clay Bryce is determined to find him.

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” (Netflix) – Emily Calandrelli makes science fun with kids with experiments that will blow their minds!

“Trinkets” (Netflix) A grieving teen clicks with two classmates when they all attend a Shoplifters Anonymous group.

WEDNESDAY, AUG 26

”Million Dollar Beach House” (Netflix) Super-competitive real-estate agents are selling super-luxe homes in the Hamptons.

”Rising Phoenix” (Netflix) The documentary chronicles the paralympic movement, which takes place in more than 190 countries.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

“Infinity Train,” season 3 finale (HBO Max) The show is leaving Cartoon Network for its streaming debut, with two episodes on this date. It’s about the adventures of Tulip Owens, 13, and her robot companion.

”Pure” series premiere (HBO Max). Marnie, 24, is obsessed with intrusive sexual thoughts, a form of OCD nicknamed “Pure O.” Where else to channel her interests and find friends with similar obsessions than London?

”Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” (HBO Max) The docuseries explores the customs and traditions of different cultures and their impact on daily life.

”Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” (BET+) This incarnation centers around Madea’s great-grandson graduating from law school. As the family gathers, Madea becomes an unexpected life coach.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

”All Together Now” film premiere (Netflix) A talented teen is hiding a big secret: She’s homeless and living on a bus.

”The Binge” (Hulu) The film follows three teens who prep for an alcohol- and drug-fueled binge as soon as they turn 18.

“I Am a Killer” (Netflix) The docuseries takes a closer look at the stories of prisoners on death row.

”Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (Disney+) The latest film in the popular TV series. This round, Candace heads to an alien planet and the boys set out to rescue her.

”Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” (Amazon Prime) Each superhero episode of “The Boys” contains an after-show premiere, hosted by Aisha Taylor.

