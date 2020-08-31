New Shows Streaming This Week (8/31/20), Including ‘Chef’s Table: BBQ’ and ‘Earth to Ned’

In a pandemic, food can be a comforting distraction. Netflix is offering the BBQ version of “Chef’s Table,” where fans can indulge their smoking barbecue pleasures. Disney+ prefers the humorous route, with “Earth to Ned,” in which the aliens Ned and Cornelius call off an attack on Earth, preferring to interview its stars.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Wednesday, Sept. 2

“Chef’s Table: BBQ” (Netflix) The BBQ series features acclaimed pitmasters in the U.S., Australia and Mexico sharing their juicy barbecue secrets.

Thursday, Sept. 3

“A.P. Bio” (Peacock) The sitcom continues season three with the adventures of disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), teaching biology at his Toledo high school. Then throw in the crazy drama of staff life for good measure.

“Love, Guaranteed” (Netflix) It’s so 2020. A lawyer sues a dating web service that guarantees love — but scores a much bigger win in this rom-com.

“Raised by Wolves” (HBO Max) Androids raise human children on a mysterious planet in this Ridley Scott sci-fi drama. The first three episodes air on this date.

“Young Wallander” (Netflix) The origin story of detective Kurt Wallander, whose career is propelled by a hate crime that creates civil upheaval.

Friday, Sept. 4

“Away” (Netflix) An astronaut (Hilary Swank) take an amazing journey to Mars, commanding a global crew. But she has to leave her husband and daughter, who deal with complications of their own.

“The Boys” (Amazon) Season two, an ongoing adaption of the Garth Ennis comic, sees The Seven, a corporate-owned and corrupt group of superheroes, chasing their prey. Patton Oswalt will join Aya Cash’s Stormfront.

“Earth to Ned” (Disney+) The Jim Henson Company’s send-up of late-night talk shows — with a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius who become enamored of humans.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix) The film, directed by Charlie Kaufman, looks at a young woman stuck in a farmhouse with her boyfriend and his parents. Trapped by a snowstorm, she begins to rethink her life.

“Muppets Now” (Disney+) The season one finale finds the beloved Muppet crew putting the finishing touches on their streaming video.

“Noughts + Crosses Stateside” (Peacock) The premiere of the BBC One drama, based on the novel series by Malorie Blackman. Here, the black Cross people rule the white Nought people.

‘Earth to Ned’ Trailer