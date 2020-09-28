New Shows Streaming This Week (9/28/20), Including ‘Bless the Harts’ and ‘Fargo’

“Fargo” is inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers movie of the same name, but the TV version has its own ethos each season. In the upcoming season four, two opposing crime families in 1950 Kansas City, Missouri, square off: a black crime syndicate led by Chris Rock, and a Mafia family with Jason Schwartzman as the son of the city’s crime boss.

The show examines cultural identity and immigration. In a lighter vein, the animated “Bless the Harts” posits a Southern family that’s poor in money, but rich in friends and family. Its first season was a bit of a breakout comedy.

Coming to Streaming This Week

Monday Sept. 28

“Bob’s Burgers” Season 11 (Hulu) The diner family continues its wacky Chicago existence.

“Bless the Harts” Season 2 (Hulu) The animated travails of a working-class family living in North Carolina, with Kristin Wiig voicing the main character, waitress Jenny Hart.

“Fargo” (Hulu) In Season 4, the black comedy-crime drama. The upcoming 11-episode season is set in 1950 Kansas City about two warring crime syndicates.

“The Advocates, Series 1 and 2 ” (Acorn) is a 1990s legal drama set in Edinburgh starring Isla Blair (“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”), Stella Gonet (“Nicholas Nickelby”), Michael Kitchen (“Foyle’s War”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”).

“The Black Velvet Gown” (Acorn), is an International Emmy Award-winning drama adapted from Catherine Cookson’s novel, starring Janet McTeer (“Ozark”) and Bob Peck (“Jurassic Park”). Set in 1830s Northumberland, the mother-daughter drama is about women fighting the prejudices of their age.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

“Inherit the Viper” (Hulu) is a 2019 American crime drama film starring Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva and Chandler Riggs.

“Trauma Center” (Hulu) Bruce Willis plays a police detective out to solve the murder of his partners.

Wednesday Sept. 30

“Southbound” ((Hulu) is a five-episode 2015 American anthology horror film.

Thursday, Oct. 1

“All Because of You” (Netflix) A hotel staffer gets caught up in a hostage scheme after falling for a guest.

“A World of Calm” (HBO Max) A documentary series with top-list celebrities, such as Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba, lend their voices in an adaptation of the popular Calm app that offers relaxation tips and sleep aid-focused stories.

“American Dynasties: The Kennedys” (HBO Max) chronicles the legendary Boston family that devoted it self to business in the first generation and Democratic politics in the second.

“The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power” (HBO Max) chronicles the internal dynamics of the Republican family that sent a father and son to the White House.

“Midnight in Paris” (IMDb TV) is Woody Allen’s homage to nostalgia and literary splendor in the Paris of the 1920s, as seen through the eyes of a 21st-century writer who magically experiences it.

“Funny Girl” (Amazon Prime Video) features Barbra Streisand in her Oscar-winning role as comedian Fanny Brice and her ill-fated, real-life love affair with gambler Nicky Arnstein. It’s the musical that made the songs “People” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade” hits.

Friday, Oct. 2

“Lina From Lima” (HBO/HBO Max) A woman travels from Peru to work as a housekeeper in Chile.

“Bug Diaries: Bug-A-Boo” (Amazon Prime Video) see Fly, Worm and Spider get up to various animated adventures.

“Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2” (Amazon Prime Video) is the debut of the fall collection.

“Monsterland” (Hulu) Strange encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and various beasts.

“Fargo” season 4 trailer