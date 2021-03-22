New to Streaming This Week (3/22/21), Including ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ and ‘The Irregulars’

“The Mighty Ducks” franchise returns to Disney+ with a new look at the game. In the ensuing decades, parents have turned a kid’s sport into a competitive industry and the once-beloved coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is now a washed-up rink owner. That is, until a preteen mom (Lauren Graham) gets Gordon and her son’s hockey team back on the ice, proving friendship and play is more important than winning at all costs.

Netflix enters the world of the supernatural in “The Irregulars,” in which a group of kids in 1890s London lend their unique skill-set to Dr. Watson and his friend Sherlock Holmes, the world’s first consulting detective.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (Hulu) The Queen of Soul forever changed music, as she fought for personal empowerment.

(Hulu) The Queen of Soul forever changed music, as she fought for personal empowerment. Beartown finale (HBO Max) Based on the Fredrik Backman novel, “Beartown” explores the role a junior ice-hockey team has in a small town.

(HBO Max) Based on the Fredrik Backman novel, “Beartown” explores the role a junior ice-hockey team has in a small town. Navillera (Netflix) A 70-year-old and a 23-year-old join forces to compete in the world of ballet.

(Netflix) A 70-year-old and a 23-year-old join forces to compete in the world of ballet. Philomena (Netflix) Judy Dench stars as an older Irish woman desperate to find the son she was forced to give up as an unwed teen.

Tuesday, March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix) South African comedian Loyiso Gola turns his humor on race and politics.

(Netflix) South African comedian Loyiso Gola turns his humor on race and politics. No Strings Attached (IMDb tv) Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) decide to add sex to their friendship.

(IMDb tv) Lifelong friends Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) decide to add sex to their friendship. 100% Wolf (Hulu) An animated movie about Freddy Lupin. He comes from a family of werewolves — until his first big howl turns him into a poodle!

Wednesday, March 24

Seaspiracy (Netflix) The documentary focuses on the damage done to marine life.

(Netflix) The documentary focuses on the damage done to marine life. Who Killed Sara? (Netflix) Alex is framed for his sister’s murder — and he’s eager to exact revenge.

Thursday, March 25

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Netflix) A fantasy anime in which a dragon knight must battle a deadly demon.

(Netflix) A fantasy anime in which a dragon knight must battle a deadly demon. Millennials: Season 3 (Netflix) Three couples living in Argentina cope with life, work and each other as their lives become intertwined.

(Netflix) Three couples living in Argentina cope with life, work and each other as their lives become intertwined. John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (Peacock) A look at the serial killer who often appeared as a clown at children’s birthday parties.

(Peacock) A look at the serial killer who often appeared as a clown at children’s birthday parties. Collective (Hulu) A team of journalists uncover shocking, widespread corruption in the aftermath of a fire in Romania.

(Hulu) A team of journalists uncover shocking, widespread corruption in the aftermath of a fire in Romania. Secret Magic Control Agency (Netflix) An animated Hansel and Gretel now double as secret agents to find a missing king.

Friday March 26

The Irregulars, Season 1 (Netflix) The setting is Victorian London and a group of misfits aids Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they investigate supernatural crimes.

(Netflix) The setting is Victorian London and a group of misfits aids Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they investigate supernatural crimes. Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu) The Shlorpians are back in the sci-fi comedy that tackles mask wearing in the age of Covid, as well as how the aliens are coping with a crazy life on Earth.

(Hulu) The Shlorpians are back in the sci-fi comedy that tackles mask wearing in the age of Covid, as well as how the aliens are coping with a crazy life on Earth. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) Times and teams have changed, but the desire of mismatched kids to play hockey hasn’t in the new 10-episode series. Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez star.

(Disney+) Times and teams have changed, but the desire of mismatched kids to play hockey hasn’t in the new 10-episode series. Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez star. Invincible - Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video) - Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, although his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark develops powers of his own.

(Amazon Prime Video) - Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, although his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his 17th birthday, Mark develops powers of his own. Gnomeo & Juliet (Disney+) The 3D computer-animated fantasy romcom is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” trailer