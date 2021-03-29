New to Streaming This Week (3/29/21), Including ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘The Serpent’

Fierce creatures engage in an epic battle for dominance as humanity plots to destroy them both. It’s war — and they are the last monsters standing. “Godzilla vs. Kong” gets its premiere on HBO Max, directed by Adam Wingard. The eight-part Netflix limited series “The Serpent” is also scary — and true. It is based on serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who murdered young tourists in the mid-1970s on what was called the Hippie Trail of Southeast Asia.

Monday, March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) (Netflix) The biopic, based on the book by Nelson Mandela, portrays the South African leader’s fight against oppression and racism.

(Netflix) The animated series features characters from the doll franchise attending school. Renegades (1989) (Amazon Prime) A Philadelphia cop and Native American team to recover an ancient Lakota tribal lance. Kiefer Sutherland and Lou Diamond Phillips co-star.

Tuesday, March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) (Netflix) The documentary explores the life of a college football player who endured a terrible spinal-cord injury and his extraordinary efforts to move again.

(Netflix) The animated show has the Octonauts fighting to prevent an ocean disaster. Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (Hulu) Actress Rebel Wilson hosts a reality show where 10 of the country’s best pet stylists compete.

Wednesday, March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) (Netflix) The struggles of painter Vincent Van Gogh’s final years.

(Netflix) Real chilling tales of the paranormal come to life with dramatic reenactments. Nanny McPhee (Amazon Prime) A British governess uses magic to control the behavior of seven kids she oversees.

(Amazon Prime) The complicated story focuses on soldiers in Iraq, tasked with the hardest of jobs: diffusing bombs. Director Kathryn Bigelow won the Oscar for best director.

(Amazon Prime) The complicated story focuses on soldiers in Iraq, tasked with the hardest of jobs: diffusing bombs. Director Kathryn Bigelow won the Oscar for best director. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) (HBO Max) The giant monsters clash to determine supremacy.

(Peacock) The three-picture comedy starred Tara Reid, Jason Biggs, Chris Klein and Mena Suvari. The original opens with friends who make a pact to lose their virginity before their high-school graduation.

Thursday, April 1

Bulworth (1998) (Hulu) Warren Beatty’s satire about a politician who dares to tell the truth.

(1998) (Hulu) Warren Beatty's satire about a politician who dares to tell the truth.

(2003) (Hulu) The film, about Vermeer's famous painting, put Scarlett Johansson on the map. Colin Firth stars as the Dutch painter.

(discovery+) The record-breaking mission of Victor Vescovo and his team as they set off on an expedition to the bottom of the five oceans.

(Netflix) Each episode explores a different castle, located in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Friday April 2

Moment of Truth (IMDb TV) The five-part series tells the story behind the murder of James Jordan, father of basketball star Michael Jordan, as well as the history of social injustice in Robeson County, North Carolina, where two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were convicted of the crime.

(Netflix) A rebellious teen visiting his estranged father finds solace in a Philadelphia community of black cowboys. Stars Idris Elba.

(Netflix) The eight-part series explores the killing of young tourists in the mid-1970s.

(Hulu) Big rise, big fall, big money and big corruption by founder Adam Neumann, who was forced out of the company.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” trailer