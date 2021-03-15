New to Streaming This Week (3/15/21), Including ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘Operation Varsity Blues’

After Captain America passes his torch at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) vie for his legacy in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+. The Marvel Comics characters team up for a global adventure to fight two anti-patriotic super-villains, the Flag-Smashers. The series explores Wilson’s actions after receiving the superhero’s famed shield.

The “Operation Varsity Blues” documentary charts how the children of the rich and famous scammed their way into prestigious universities, while Michelle Obama does a meet cute with puppets “Waffles + Mochi.” Together, they cook the world’s culinary delights. Both shows are on Netflix.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, March 15

“Bloodlands,” (Acorn TV) Award-winning Irish actor James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet), stars in the four-part drama as Tom Brannick, a veteran detective who dives into his own dark past to solve an infamous cold case: a series of mysterious disappearances linked to a turbulent period in Northern Ireland history over 20 years ago.

Tuesday, March 16

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix) Michelle Obama and her puppet pals discover and cook healthy foods from around the world.

Wednesday, March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix) Matthew Modine stars in reenactments that investigate the scam of getting rich kids into top universities.

Thursday, March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu) Friendships between the tribes are stronger, especially with “Pal-entine’s Day.”

(Netflix) The anime show reveals the crime overpowering the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Deadly Illusions (Netflix) A novelist, trying to overcome writer’s block, focuses all her attention on her novel – until the line between life and fiction become blurred. Kristin Davis and Greer Grammer star.

Friday March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020) (Hulu) As family living in the remote wilderness finds their peace threatened by a wolf.

(Netflix) Three women escape their pimp and go on the run. The Spanish series is from the creator of the successful “Money Heist.” The Falcon and The Winter Solider (Disney+) The two main characters argue over who should be the next Captain America, after Steve Rogers officially ends his reign

