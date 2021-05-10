New to Streaming This Week (5/10/21), Including ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 2’ and ‘The Underground Railroad’

Disney+’s popular “High School Musical: The Musical” tackles “Beauty and the Beast” in season two. Set at East High School, the season opens on New Year’s Eve — and big revelations hit as a new year begins.

Amazon Prime Video takes a dramatic turn with “The Underground Railroad,” based on Colson Whitehead’s novel. Escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora seeks freedom. But a notorious slave catcher is determined to bring her back.

Monday, May 10

(Acorn) Dark Danish psychological drama focuses on an unsolved case in which three young men were killed. Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1 (HBO Max) The anime series chronicles the battle between jujutsu sorcerers and demon-like beings dubbed “curses.” A high school student leads the charge.

Tuesday, May 11

Extra Life; A Short History of Living Longer (PBS) Innovations in science and medicine doubled the human lifespan in less than a century. Here are the unsung heroes of public health who made change possible.

Wednesday, May 12

Dance of the Forty One (Netflix) A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter, but has an affair with a young guy.

Thursday, May 13

Hacks (HBO Max) Premiere of the 10-episode show features Jean Smart (“Designing Women”) as an older comic who gets help from a newbie.

Friday May 14

Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO Max) Angelina Jolie is a forest ranger trying to protect a teenager from those wanting to kill him.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2” trailer

“The Underground Railroad” trailer