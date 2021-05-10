New to Streaming This Week (5/10/21), Including ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 2’ and ‘The Underground Railroad’
Disney+’s popular “High School Musical: The Musical” tackles “Beauty and the Beast” in season two. Set at East High School, the season opens on New Year’s Eve — and big revelations hit as a new year begins.
Amazon Prime Video takes a dramatic turn with “The Underground Railroad,” based on Colson Whitehead’s novel. Escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora seeks freedom. But a notorious slave catcher is determined to bring her back.
Monday, May 10
- Blinded — Those Who Kill (Acorn) Dark Danish psychological drama focuses on an unsolved case in which three young men were killed.
- Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1 (HBO Max) The anime series chronicles the battle between jujutsu sorcerers and demon-like beings dubbed “curses.” A high school student leads the charge.
- The Crime of the Century (HBO) Alex Gibney’s two-part doc exposes the opioid crisis.
- Wander Darkly (Hulu) New parents are forced to confront trauma in their troubled relationship.
Tuesday, May 11
- Extra Life; A Short History of Living Longer (PBS) Innovations in science and medicine doubled the human lifespan in less than a century. Here are the unsung heroes of public health who made change possible.
- Money, Explained (Netflix) Tiffany Haddish, Bobby Cannavale, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch and Marcia Gay Harden help money make sense.
- H.M. Pullman, Esq. (TCM) The movie stars Robert Young and Hedy Lamarr, considered the most beautiful woman in the world in her heyday. A stuffy businessman livens things up by having a fling.
- The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches (Peacock) Brawlers with crazy names fight it out in the ring.
Wednesday, May 12
- Dance of the Forty One (Netflix) A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter, but has an affair with a young guy.
- Oxygen (Netflix) A woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber and has to find a way out before it’s too late.
- The Upshaws (Netflix) This is a comedy about a working-class black family in Indiana, starring Mike Epps.
- Bringing Up Baby and The Philadelphia Story (TCM) – Two classic screwball comedies, from 1938 and 1940, respectively, star Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. They are about the antics of the upper class, with a love story thrown in. Their chemistry is unmistakable.
Thursday, May 13
- Hacks (HBO Max) Premiere of the 10-episode show features Jean Smart (“Designing Women”) as an older comic who gets help from a newbie.
- Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max) Gal Gadot suits up to make the world better.
- Saint Maud (Hulu) A religious hospice nurse becomes obsessed with a former dancer (Jennifer Ehle) in her care.
- Some Kind of Heaven (Hulu) A real-time view of The Villages, Florida, billed as “Disneyland for Retirees,” through the eyes of four residents.
- Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix) The anime series is a dark medieval fantasy following the last member of the disgraced Belmont clan.
- Intergalactic (Peacock) The British sci-fi prison break series streams in the U.S.
- Homemade Astronauts – (discovery+) Three self-financed teams want to explore the final frontier, often in a cross between a rocket and a specialized hot-air balloon.
Friday May 14
- Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO Max) Angelina Jolie is a forest ranger trying to protect a teenager from those wanting to kill him.
- The Underground Railroad - Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video) A slave in the antebellum South is desperate to escape to freedom. And an actual underground railroad can help.
- MLK/FBI (Hulu) Many remember MLK as an important leader, but the FBI kept surveillance on his activism throughout the ’50s and ’60s, fueled by the racist J. Edgar Hoover.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2 (Disney+) Kourtney, Carlos and Big Red audition for onstage roles in “Beauty and the Beast.”
- I Am All Girls (Netflix) A detective tracks a killer targeting perpetrators of a child-trafficking ring.
- X-Men: The Last Stand(Disney+) A laboratory finds a cure for the mutants by using DNA of a powerful boy.