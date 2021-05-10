 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix Hulu Disney+ Amazon Prime Video HBO Max Acorn TV Peacock discovery+

New to Streaming This Week (5/10/21), Including ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 2’ and ‘The Underground Railroad’

Fern Siegel

Disney+’s popular “High School Musical: The Musical” tackles “Beauty and the Beast” in season two. Set at East High School, the season opens on New Year’s Eve — and big revelations hit as a new year begins.

Amazon Prime Video takes a dramatic turn with “The Underground Railroad,” based on Colson Whitehead’s novel. Escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora seeks freedom. But a notorious slave catcher is determined to bring her back.

Monday, May 10

  • Blinded — Those Who Kill (Acorn) Dark Danish psychological drama focuses on an unsolved case in which three young men were killed.
  • Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1 (HBO Max) The anime series chronicles the battle between jujutsu sorcerers and demon-like beings dubbed “curses.” A high school student leads the charge.
  • The Crime of the Century (HBO) Alex Gibney’s two-part doc exposes the opioid crisis.
  • Wander Darkly (Hulu) New parents are forced to confront trauma in their troubled relationship.

Tuesday, May 11

  • Extra Life; A Short History of Living Longer (PBS) Innovations in science and medicine doubled the human lifespan in less than a century. Here are the unsung heroes of public health who made change possible.
  • Money, Explained (Netflix) Tiffany Haddish, Bobby Cannavale, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch and Marcia Gay Harden help money make sense.
  • H.M. Pullman, Esq. (TCM) The movie stars Robert Young and Hedy Lamarr, considered the most beautiful woman in the world in her heyday. A stuffy businessman livens things up by having a fling.
  • The Best of WWE: WrestleMania Rematches (Peacock) Brawlers with crazy names fight it out in the ring.

Wednesday, May 12

  • Dance of the Forty One (Netflix) A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter, but has an affair with a young guy.
  • Oxygen (Netflix) A woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber and has to find a way out before it’s too late.
  • The Upshaws (Netflix) This is a comedy about a working-class black family in Indiana, starring Mike Epps.
  • Bringing Up Baby and The Philadelphia Story (TCM) – Two classic screwball comedies, from 1938 and 1940, respectively, star Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant. They are about the antics of the upper class, with a love story thrown in. Their chemistry is unmistakable.

Thursday, May 13

  • Hacks (HBO Max) Premiere of the 10-episode show features Jean Smart (“Designing Women”) as an older comic who gets help from a newbie.
  • Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max) Gal Gadot suits up to make the world better.
  • Saint Maud (Hulu) A religious hospice nurse becomes obsessed with a former dancer (Jennifer Ehle) in her care.
  • Some Kind of Heaven (Hulu) A real-time view of The Villages, Florida, billed as “Disneyland for Retirees,” through the eyes of four residents.
  • Castlevania: Season 4 (Netflix) The anime series is a dark medieval fantasy following the last member of the disgraced Belmont clan.
  • Intergalactic (Peacock) The British sci-fi prison break series streams in the U.S.
  • Homemade Astronauts – (discovery+) Three self-financed teams want to explore the final frontier, often in a cross between a rocket and a specialized hot-air balloon.

Friday May 14

  • Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO Max) Angelina Jolie is a forest ranger trying to protect a teenager from those wanting to kill him.
  • The Underground Railroad - Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video) A slave in the antebellum South is desperate to escape to freedom. And an actual underground railroad can help.
  • MLK/FBI (Hulu) Many remember MLK as an important leader, but the FBI kept surveillance on his activism throughout the ’50s and ’60s, fueled by the racist J. Edgar Hoover.
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2 (Disney+) Kourtney, Carlos and Big Red audition for onstage roles in “Beauty and the Beast.”
  • I Am All Girls (Netflix) A detective tracks a killer targeting perpetrators of a child-trafficking ring.
  • X-Men: The Last Stand(Disney+) A laboratory finds a cure for the mutants by using DNA of a powerful boy.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season 2” trailer

“The Underground Railroad” trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.