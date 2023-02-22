NewsNation Launches Free Connected TV App on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, More

If you are a cord-cutter who still needs to get your local news, NewsNation just made things easier for you. Nexstar Media Group announced that NewsNation will launch connected-TV apps on a number of major streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung streaming devices.

The free apps will provide viewers access to a wide array of NewsNation content through the streaming platform of their choice. While they won’t stream the local news broadcasts available on the company’s linear channels, the app’s content will range from highlights and clips from the latest episodes of all of NewsNations popular shows to important, up-to-date news stories. The app will also incorporate weather reports and localized news content by utilizing Nextsar’s local stations with the goal to create a personal and localized news experience through the app using new technology.

NewsNation is currently the fastest-growing national cable news network, and this app should continue to extend its viewership. Its current reach is already 70 million TV homes throughout the country.

“At NewsNation, our mission is to provide in-depth coverage of the stories that affect the lives of Americans in their local communities and on a national level,” NewsNation’s president of news Michael Corn. “These apps provide us with another innovative way to reach those viewers wherever they are by delivering content that matters most to them.”

By making highlights, top content, and localized news available to streaming viewers, NewsNation has the capacity to reach a new demographic of viewers that are otherwise outside of the traditional cable-TV environment.

In addition to covering top local and national stories as they arise, the network also features a variety of news talk show programming. Some of the network’s more popular talk shows include, “CUOMO,” a non-nonsense-style talk program with Chris Cuomo, “Dan Abrams Live,” and “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

In addition to streaming NewsNation using the new available streaming service apps, you can also watch it through a live TV streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling and YouTube TV.