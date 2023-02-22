 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NewsNation

NewsNation Launches Free Connected TV App on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, More

Tom Gaffey

If you are a cord-cutter who still needs to get your local news, NewsNation just made things easier for you. Nexstar Media Group announced that NewsNation will launch connected-TV apps on a number of major streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung streaming devices.

The free apps will provide viewers access to a wide array of NewsNation content through the streaming platform of their choice. While they won’t stream the local news broadcasts available on the company’s linear channels, the app’s content will range from highlights and clips from the latest episodes of all of NewsNations popular shows to important, up-to-date news stories. The app will also incorporate weather reports and localized news content by utilizing Nextsar’s local stations with the goal to create a personal and localized news experience through the app using new technology.

NewsNation is currently the fastest-growing national cable news network, and this app should continue to extend its viewership. Its current reach is already 70 million TV homes throughout the country.

“At NewsNation, our mission is to provide in-depth coverage of the stories that affect the lives of Americans in their local communities and on a national level,” NewsNation’s president of news Michael Corn. “These apps provide us with another innovative way to reach those viewers wherever they are by delivering content that matters most to them.”

By making highlights, top content, and localized news available to streaming viewers, NewsNation has the capacity to reach a new demographic of viewers that are otherwise outside of the traditional cable-TV environment.

In addition to covering top local and national stories as they arise, the network also features a variety of news talk show programming. Some of the network’s more popular talk shows include, “CUOMO,” a non-nonsense-style talk program with Chris Cuomo, “Dan Abrams Live,” and “On Balance With Leland Vittert.”

In addition to streaming NewsNation using the new available streaming service apps, you can also watch it through a live TV streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling and YouTube TV.

NewsNation

NewsNation is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.