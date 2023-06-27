NFL Network and NFL RedZone Coming to DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM just struck a deal to add two of its most important missing channels. The service will carry both NFL Network and NFL RedZone. The channels will be available “in the coming weeks.”

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

NFL Network will be available on the Choice tier ($99.99 / month). The channel will also be available to U200 subscribers on U-Verse.

To get NFL RedZone, subscribers will need to access a DIRECTV Sports Pack (price TBD).

Until now, those channels were only available on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

“DIRECTV was an initial launch partner of NFL Network over 20 years ago and we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership which caters to millions of DIRECTV customers who are NFL fans,” said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President of Media Distribution for the NFL. “This renewal will provide fans across all DIRECTV platforms the ability to watch NFL Network’s award-winning coverage of America’s most popular sport while also giving greater access to the wildly popular NFL RedZone.”

“With this agreement, DIRECTV continues a long-standing partnership with the NFL and maintains our sports leadership position by delivering the best of sports content to our customers,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer, DIRECTV. “This deal strengthens our NFL relationship as it includes expanded carriage of NFL Network and all the best action from Sunday’s games with NFL RedZone, which is now available to customers across all three DIRECTV platforms.”

The NFL Network provides year-round NFL content, including exclusive live preseason and regular season games, popular studio shows such as “Good Morning Football,” “NFL GameDay Morning,” and “NFL Total Access” and award-winning original series such as “A Football Life,” “NFL 360,” and “America’s Game.”

NFL RedZone is a football lover’s dream, with wall-to-wall commercial-free football on Sunday afternoons. Host Scott Hanson nimbly guides the audience from game to game, drawing your attention to every big play and the furious finishes across the league.

According to Nielsen, 185 million people tuned into the 2022 NFL regular season with an average of 16.7 million viewers watching per game. NFL games accounted for 88 of the 100 most-watched TV shows among all programming in 2022.