NFL+ vs. Paramount+ — Which Is Better to Watch Football?

Starting with the 2022 season, NFL fans have a new streaming option available in NFL+. While the service has some major perks, some fans may be better off going with a Paramount+ subscription. We’ll break down each service to help you make the decision that’s right for you.

NFL+ is $4.99 / month. Paramount+ allows subscribers to access NFL games for $4.99 / month. NFL+ gives you a 7-day free trial. You can try Paramount+ free for 30 days.

Game Comparison

Paramount+ provides every NFL game that’s broadcast on your local CBS affiliate. This is an especially good deal if you live near an AFC team. You will have access to any playoff games that air on CBS. (CBS won’t get the Super Bowl until 2024.)

NFL+ provides live local and primetime games. All postseason games will also be available on NFL+, including the Super Bowl.

Viewing Options

Perhaps the biggest deciding factor is the device you’d like to use to watch.

NFL+ only allows you to watch on a tablet or mobile phone. You cannot watch NFL+ on a TV.

Paramount+ is available on phones, tablets, TVs, and streaming sticks. (Officially, it’s available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.)

Other Benefits of NFL+ and Paramount+

If you pay for the premium version of NFL+, you get access to ad-free game replays, both full and condensed. Coaches’ film and multiple angles will also be available to subscribers.

Paramount+ has more than just NFL games. Sports fans can also watch soccer from UEFA Champions League and Europa League, along with Concacaf. Football fans can watch SEC college games. Golf fans can watch The Masters and PGA TOUR events.

Paramount+ has a huge movie library, including hits like “A Quiet Place,” “Mean Girls,” “Titanic,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Godfather,” “World War Z,” and the adventures of Indiana Jones. You’ll also get movies from the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises.

Paramount+ has something for everyone, including shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. The sitcom bench is deep with “Cheers,” “I Love Lucy,” “The Odd Couple,” “Taxi,” and “Frasier.” And for kids, you’ll find beloved shows like “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “PAW Patrol.”

Paramount+ is spending big to compete on the streaming-exclusive side, turning to “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan to spin up dramas like “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and the upcoming “Lioness” with Zoe Saldaña, “Land Man” with Billy Bob Thornton,” “Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone, and “Bass Reeves” with David Oyelowo.

Final Choice

If you want to watch on a TV, Paramount+ should be your choice. The additional entertainment options make this a strong option at a very low price.

If you want to watch a local NFC team, or you don’t mind watching on a smaller screen, NFL+ may make sense.

More NFL Options

If you want access to maxium football coverage, you’ll probably want a live TV streaming service. Depending on your provider, you may get access to CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For most viewers, fuboTV is an excellent choice.

Remember that Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to Thursday night games.