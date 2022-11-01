NFL RedZone Will Be Free on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV for Week 9 on Nov. 6

After offering it for free during Week 3 of the NFL season, a free preview of NFL RedZone is coming back once again for this Sunday’s slate of games. For Week 9 of the 2022 season, the NFL is celebrating the popular whip-around channel by offering it free across multiple live TV providers on No. 6, 2022.

Streaming and Live TV Services Offering Free RedZone This Weekend:

NFL RedZone is the perfect service for football junkies. For seven-straight hours every Sunday, the channel provides wall-to-wall coverage of red zone action across the league and airs every single touchdown from every single game. Red Zone, which is offered as an add-on via various pay TV and live TV streaming services, is the ideal ad-free way for gamblers, fantasy football players, and lovers of the sport to get the most out of their football Sundays.

These services are available across a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, and more.

Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month of service, so you can get Sling Blue + Sports Extra (which includes NFL RedZone) for just $23 for your first month. You can also add the channel to Hulu Live TV, which includes it in their Sports Plus Add-on ($10), as well as YouTube TV, which has it in their Sports add-on ($11) as well.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

What Other Ways Can I Access NFL RedZone?

RedZone is available from the services listed below. Please note, not all of these are offering free access to RedZone this weekend.

NFL RedZone is an add-on channel available via several live TV streaming services. Scott Hanson kicks off your Sunday with sevenstraight hours of live football, featuring up to eight games at once within the “octobox.” NFL RedZone brings you every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the regular season and acts as the perfect Fantasy Football companion. Watch from anywhere across NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and other connected devices.