NHL Releases 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff TV Schedule

Local, National, Streaming NHL TV Schedule

Jason Gurwin

Starting on May 2, ESPN/ESPN2 will air their coverage of the first two rounds of the NHL Playoffs. Turner’s coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, won’t debut until May 5. This means that for the first five nights of the playoff schedule, all games will either be only ESPN or Turner networks, depending on the given night.

In the U.S., all games will be broadcast locally on team’s regional sports networks, as well as on one of the national TV partners, ESPN/ESPN2 and TNT/TBS. While there are no live games available with ESPN+, you will be able to watch playoff games on-demand.

However, those with a cable, satellite, or subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service, will be able to use their TV Everywhere credentials to watch all of ESPN, TNT, and TBS games via the ESPN and WatchTNT apps respectively.

You will be able to stream all the games with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. But, the least expensive way will be a subscription to Sling TV, which offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, & TBS in their Sling Orange Plan.

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs TV Schedule

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
First Round: Game 1

Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Mon, May 2 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mon, May 2 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Mon, May 2 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Mon, May 2 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Tue, May 3 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Tue, May 3 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Tue, May 3 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 1

Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Tue, May 3 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Wed, May 4 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Wed, May 4 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Wed, May 4 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Wed, May 4 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thu, May 5 at 7:00 PM 		-

First Round: Game 2

Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Thu, May 5 at 7:30 PM 		-

First Round: Game 2

Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Thu, May 5 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 2

Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Thu, May 5 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Boston Bruins v. Carolina Hurricanes
Fri, May 6 at 7:00 PM 		-

First Round: Game 3

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Fri, May 6 at 7:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

St. Louis Blues v. Minnesota Wild
Fri, May 6 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Los Angeles Kings v. Edmonton Oilers
Fri, May 6 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers
Sat, May 7 at 1:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Nashville Predators v. Colorado Avalanche
Sat, May 7 at 4:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 3

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Rangers
Sat, May 7 at 7:00 PM 		-

First Round: Game 3

Dallas Stars v. Calgary Flames
Sat, May 7 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Boston Bruins v. Carolina Hurricanes
Sun, May 8 at 12:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

St. Louis Blues v. Minnesota Wild
Sun, May 8 at 4:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sun, May 8 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Los Angeles Kings v. Edmonton Oilers
Sun, May 8 at 10:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers
Mon, May 9 at 7:00 PM 		-

First Round: Game 4

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Rangers
Mon, May 9 at 7:00 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Nashville Predators v. Colorado Avalanche
Mon, May 9 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 4

Dallas Stars v. Calgary Flames
Mon, May 9 at 9:30 PM 		- -

First Round: Game 5

Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 5

Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - -

First Round: Game 5

New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Los Angeles Kings v. Edmonton Oilers
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

St. Louis Blues v. Minnesota Wild
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Boston Bruins v. Carolina Hurricanes
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Nashville Predators v. Colorado Avalanche
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Dallas Stars v. Calgary Flames
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 6

Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - -

First Round: Game 6

Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Rangers
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - - -

First Round: Game 7

Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - -

First Round: Game 7

New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
