NHL Releases 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff TV Schedule
Local, National, Streaming NHL TV Schedule
Starting on May 2, ESPN/ESPN2 will air their coverage of the first two rounds of the NHL Playoffs. Turner’s coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, won’t debut until May 5. This means that for the first five nights of the playoff schedule, all games will either be only ESPN or Turner networks, depending on the given night.
In the U.S., all games will be broadcast locally on team’s regional sports networks, as well as on one of the national TV partners, ESPN/ESPN2 and TNT/TBS. While there are no live games available with ESPN+, you will be able to watch playoff games on-demand.
However, those with a cable, satellite, or subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service, will be able to use their TV Everywhere credentials to watch all of ESPN, TNT, and TBS games via the ESPN and WatchTNT apps respectively.
You will be able to stream all the games with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. But, the least expensive way will be a subscription to Sling TV, which offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, & TBS in their Sling Orange Plan.
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs TV Schedule
|
First Round: Game 1Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Mon, May 2 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Mon, May 2 at 7:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Mon, May 2 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Mon, May 2 at 10:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Tue, May 3 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Tue, May 3 at 7:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Tue, May 3 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 1Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Tue, May 3 at 10:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Wed, May 4 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Wed, May 4 at 7:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Wed, May 4 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Wed, May 4 at 10:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 2New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thu, May 5 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Thu, May 5 at 7:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Thu, May 5 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 2Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Thu, May 5 at 10:00 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Boston Bruins v. Carolina Hurricanes
Fri, May 6 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Tampa Bay Lightning v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Fri, May 6 at 7:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3St. Louis Blues v. Minnesota Wild
Fri, May 6 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Los Angeles Kings v. Edmonton Oilers
Fri, May 6 at 10:00 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers
Sat, May 7 at 1:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Nashville Predators v. Colorado Avalanche
Sat, May 7 at 4:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Rangers
Sat, May 7 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 3Dallas Stars v. Calgary Flames
Sat, May 7 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Boston Bruins v. Carolina Hurricanes
Sun, May 8 at 12:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 4St. Louis Blues v. Minnesota Wild
Sun, May 8 at 4:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Tampa Bay Lightning v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Sun, May 8 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Los Angeles Kings v. Edmonton Oilers
Sun, May 8 at 10:00 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers
Mon, May 9 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Rangers
Mon, May 9 at 7:00 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Nashville Predators v. Colorado Avalanche
Mon, May 9 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 4Dallas Stars v. Calgary Flames
Mon, May 9 at 9:30 PM
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
First Round: Game 5Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Tue, May 10 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 5Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 5New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Wed, May 11 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Los Angeles Kings v. Edmonton Oilers
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6St. Louis Blues v. Minnesota Wild
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Tampa Bay Lightning v. Toronto Maple Leafs
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Boston Bruins v. Carolina Hurricanes
Thu, May 12 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Nashville Predators v. Colorado Avalanche
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Dallas Stars v. Calgary Flames
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 6Washington Capitals v. Florida Panthers
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 6Pittsburgh Penguins v. New York Rangers
Fri, May 13 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Edmonton Oilers v. Los Angeles Kings
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Minnesota Wild v. St. Louis Blues
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa Bay Lightning
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Carolina Hurricanes v. Boston Bruins
Sat, May 14 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Colorado Avalanche v. Nashville Predators
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Calgary Flames v. Dallas Stars
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
First Round: Game 7Florida Panthers v. Washington Capitals
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
First Round: Game 7New York Rangers v. Pittsburgh Penguins
Sun, May 15 at 12:00 PM
|≥ $89.99
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-