NHL Releases 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff TV Schedule

Starting on May 2, ESPN/ESPN2 will air their coverage of the first two rounds of the NHL Playoffs. Turner’s coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, won’t debut until May 5. This means that for the first five nights of the playoff schedule, all games will either be only ESPN or Turner networks, depending on the given night.

In the U.S., all games will be broadcast locally on team’s regional sports networks, as well as on one of the national TV partners, ESPN/ESPN2 and TNT/TBS. While there are no live games available with ESPN+, you will be able to watch playoff games on-demand.

However, those with a cable, satellite, or subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service, will be able to use their TV Everywhere credentials to watch all of ESPN, TNT, and TBS games via the ESPN and WatchTNT apps respectively.

You will be able to stream all the games with a DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. But, the least expensive way will be a subscription to Sling TV, which offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, & TBS in their Sling Orange Plan.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs TV Schedule