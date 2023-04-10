No 4K Planned for DIRECTV STREAM, But DIRECTV via Internet Should Get 4K This Year

Although DIRECTV STREAM is one of our favorite live TV streaming services thanks to its eye-popping channel selection, don’t expect 4K on the service anytime soon. However, 4K is coming to DIRECTV via internet sometime this year. A spokesman confirmed this in an email to The Streamable.

What’s the Difference Between DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV via Internet?

Fundamentally, there’s no real difference in the services themselves. The channel lineup is the same.

The difference comes down to which device you use to access the service. If you want to use a smart TV, dongle, or streaming device of your own, you’ll use DIRECTV STREAM.

But you can access DIRECTV via internet if you use the company’s Gemini streaming device. Gemini’s voice remote lets you discover shows, change channels, and more without lifting a finger.

New subscribers can get a Gemini device for free, but you’ll face a $15 monthly fee.

What Other Streamers Offer 4K?

If you want to see ultra high-definition TV, your other options include Fubo and YouTube TV.

Fubo includes 4K channels at the Elite level ($95.98 / month including fees). To get 4K on YouTube TV, you’ll need the base plan ($72.99/month) and the 4K Plus add-on (30-day free trial, then $4.99/month for the first year, then $9.99/month).

There’s also a free workaround for 4K. If you have any live streaming service that carries FOX, you can simply use the Fox Sports app, sign in with your live streamer credentials, and you’ll be able to see any 4K sporting events without additional cost.

Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and Philo do not offer 4K.