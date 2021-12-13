Nordic Streaming Service Viaplay to Expand Global Reach with Comcast Xfinity Launch

Nordic streaming service Viaplay will make its debut in the United States on December 15. It will first be available as an add-on subscription on Comcast Xfinity platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and the XClass TV. Adding Viaplay to your streaming lineup will cost just $4.99 per month.

Viaplay brings audiences over 1,100 hours of content with a new premiere promised every week. The company has set a goal to launch 60 new titles throughout 2022. At launch, you will be able to stream a wide selection of programming, including both classics and new releases. Viaplay’s primary focus is on thrillers, dramas, and young adult content.

Some of Viaplay’s originals include “Wisting,” “Partisan,” “Delete Me,” “A Class Apart,” and many others. Documentary series and third-party content will also be available to stream.

NENT Group’s president and CEO, Anders Jensen said, “There is a receptive audience of Nordic drama fans waiting in the US for Viaplay’s unique offering, which will bring the best of Nordic storytelling to the world’s most dynamic streaming market.”

In the future, a direct-to-consumer app will also be available to US audiences, but a launch date has not been announced at this time. Nordic Entertainment Group has plans to expand to six more countries by the end of 2023. With the US launch, the streamer will be available in 10 countries. On March 1, Viaplay will launch in the Netherlands. Later in 2022, it will make its debut in the U.K. By the end of 2023, it will become available in Canada, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

“The partnership with Comcast is a perfect starting point that allows us to take on this big and competitive market step by step, and there could for sure be additional partnerships further down the road,” Jensen said in a statement to Variety.