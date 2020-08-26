NVIDIA Shield Launches 25th Software Update for Shield TV, Enhances AI Upscaler

NVIDIA announced today that they have launched a new update for Shield TV. This will be the 25th software update the company is making to the device since launching back in 2015.

The new update features new enhancements to the AI upscaler, which “works by training a neural network model on countless images … The AI model can then take low-resolution video and produce incredible sharpness and enhanced details no traditional scaler can recreate. Edges look sharper. Hair looks scruffier. Landscapes pop with striking clarity,” the company stated.

The new update also adds more UHD 4K upscaling support and an added 60fps support on 2019 Shield TV Pros, allowing it to upscale videos from sites such as YouTube to 4K using AI.

The Shield remote also has some additional functions. The new update allows users to configure custom actions for double press and long press. Users get to choose from 25 available actions.

The upgrade is also giving a boost to the current IR and CEC volume control support. With the new update, users get added IR volume control when using the Shield TV app and if they paired Google Home with Shield.