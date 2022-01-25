Newsmax Dropped From Atlantic Broadband and Other Cable Operators

NewsmaxTV’s conservative programming rival One America News Network (OAN) isn’t the only one with recent carriage struggles. Since December 31, Newsmax has been quietly pulled off the pay-TV grids of cable operators such as Atlantic Broadband, South Carolina’s Hargray Communications, Cincinnati Bell, and Central Pennsylvania’s Blue Ridge Communications.

New York-based Newsmax, much like OAN and Fox News, has attributed its recent troubles to “censorship” of right-wing voices. In a boilerplate statement, Newsmax said, “Despite our high ratings with personalities like Greg Kelly, Eric Bolling, Sean Spicer, Lyndsay Keith, Dick Morris, Alan Dershowitz, and more — it is clear that Blue Ridge doesn’t like Newsmax’s point of view.”

It’s clear, however, that Newsmax’s pay-TV distribution is in far better shape than that of One America News, with the only remaining significant distributor being Verizon Fios. DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, DirecTV, and Dish Network still have Newsmax included in their base tiers.

Atlantic Broadband said, “While we worked in good faith to negotiate a new agreement, Newsmax insisted on unreasonable terms and conditions that would have resulted in increased TV fees for all Atlantic Broadband customers even though Newsmax is available for free for other viewers… This is unfair to Atlantic Broadband customers, including those who enjoy the channel. Because we could not reach a new agreement, the channel is no longer offered on our lineup.”

It’s uncertain if the carriage disruptions are part of an expiration of a master carriage deal with the National Cable TV Cooperative (NCTC) or due to the fact that Newsmax has been accused of supporting former president Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.” Many people, like progressives and media watchdog groups, have recommended pay-TV operators drop channels that support this dangerous narrative.

Either way, Newsmax seems to be in trouble in one form or another.