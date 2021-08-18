OnlyFans (Yes, THAT OnlyFans) Launches Free Streaming App OFTV

OnlyFans has a certain reputation online. If you know, you know. If you don’t know, that may be for the best. The idea is that anyone can create content to be accessed by paying subscribers. While that traditionally takes the form of photos and videos online, you’ll now be able to watch OnlyFans content through OFTV - a streaming service dedicated to providing free, original content by OnlyFans creators that fans can watch on their phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

OFTV features a variety of genres, including fitness, cooking, comedy, music, and more. OnlyFans soft-launched the on-demand streaming service earlier this year to test out the market, and received positive responses from their community. OFTV’s content library includes more than 800 videos from over 100 OnlyFans creators, including Mia Khalifa and Cheri Fit, with shows like “Yoga with Taz,” and “Tennis Class with Adi.”

“From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content,” said Tim Stokely, OnlyFans founder and CEO. “We’re all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it.”

OFTV certainly offers a… different experience than what the company’s traditional platform is known for. However, OFTV’s goals are still in line with giving fans the ability to get closer to their favorite creators. But now, fans will have a dedicated place to watch their favorite creators cook, sing, dance, game, or do anything their heart desires in both short-form and long-form videos. This will also likely assist with OnlyFans’ valuation proceedings, which was set at over $1 billion as of June 2021, when the company decided it wanted to move away from solely featuring adult content in favor of a wide variety of offerings.

While OFTV offers free content, the idea is that people exposed to the creators through the free platform may be willing to pay creators for premium, paywalled content.

OFTV is available as an app for mobile devices and watchable via smart TVs. OFTV is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

