Our Five Most Anticipated Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Disney+ had an incredible 2022 from a content perspective. The service was host to thrilling galactic adventures from the Star Wars universe like “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Andor,” as well as Marvel movies and shows like “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Animated features like “Strange World” also made their way to Disney+, showing just how broad a catalog the service features.

Watch the Disney+ 2023 teaser:

So what does 2023 have in store for the service? Disney has a ton of new movies and shows planned for release in 2023, and here are five of the best that we are looking forward to that will end up on Disney+ before the year is out.

‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe since her introduction in the “Clone Wars” animated movie/series. Fans went wild when they learned that Rosario Dawson had been cast to play a live-action version of the character in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.”

That fan reaction led to Disney greenlighting a spinoff series about Tano herself. Set in the days after the fall of the Empire, the show will follow Tano as she continues her search for the mysterious and deadly Grand Admiral Thrawn. The show doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but Disney has confirmed that it will debut in 2023.

‘Loki’ Season 2

The first season of “Loki” was a breath of fresh air to those growing exhausted by the Marvel formula. It introduced audiences to Loki’s many variants, as well as the Time Variance Authority, a powerful but shadowy organization with the ability to manipulate time itself.

Now, the trickster god is back, after potentially bringing an end to the universe as we know it in Season 1. Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are set to return, ensuring that the second season will capture the magic of the series’ first outing. Much like the “Ahsoka” series, no release date has been confirmed, but the show will debut sometime in 2023.

Based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic, “Peter Pan and Wendy” is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy, and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.

This new, live-action adaptation of the classic tale will feature some big-name acting talent, including Jude Law as the nefarious Captain Hook. Alas, no release date is available for this film yet, but it will arrive exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.

Ariel, the youngest and most defiant of King Triton’s daughters, longs to learn more about the world beyond the sea. While visiting the surface world, the princess falls madly in love with the dashing Prince Eric. But mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, so Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

“The Little Mermaid” is the newest live-action adaptation of a classic Disney animated feature. It stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, marking the first time the titular character has been portrayed by a person of color. The film will hit theaters May 26, 2023, meaning that it could hit Disney+ as soon as mid-July.

‘Win Or Lose’

Pixar’s first attempt at a full-length TV series is coming to Disney+ in the new year. “Win or Lose” will follow the story of a co-ed middle school softball team named the Pickles as they journey along the path toward the championship. Few details have been released about the series thus far, but knowing Disney and Pixar, it will be filled with laughs and a lot of heart.

The series is likely to come to Disney+ sometime in the fall of 2023. It features the voice talent of “Saturday Night Live” alum Will Forte as coach Dan, with additional performers still to be announced. This is the first time that Pixar has made a TV series or special that wasn’t based on one of its original films, so there will undoubtedly be a lot of eyes on this one.