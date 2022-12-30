Our Five Most Anticipated Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in 2023; ‘The Drop,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Only Murders in the Bulding,’ More

The upcoming year could be a highly consequential one for Hulu. The service that was originally conceived as a neutral repository for shows from all of the major networks is now mostly owned by Disney, with Comcast clinging to a 33% share. Disney is expected to purchase that remaining share before the end of 2024, but that process will likely begin in 2023, if all happens as planned.

On the content side of the equation, Hulu has some fantastic new series and movies planned to debut on the service next year. Here are the five we are most excited about.

‘The Drop’ | Jan. 13, 2023

Lex and Mani are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s baby in front of all their friends.

Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression, and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty. This cringe comedy is a Hulu original from producers Mark and Jay Duplass. It stars Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler, and if nothing else, it provides an easy new year’s resolution to fulfill in 2023: don’t drop a friend’s baby.

This FX series follows a group of vampires living in a sleepy corner of Staten Island. They’re typically inept and rely solely on the much-abused human familiar Guillermo to help them with essentially everything. But it looks like Guillermo might have finally gotten his wish to become a vampire at the end of Season 4, so what will the vampires do without him?

Everyone’s favorite vampires have already been picked up for a fifth season at Hulu, but no release date has been announced yet. Still, the series has consistently released a new season every year since its debut in 2019, so it’s a good bet that Season 5 will arrive on Hulu before the end of 2023.

‘Bruiser’ | Feb. 24, 2023

In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families, and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

This film will likely be a difficult watch for some, as it deals with the difficult issue of what it truly means to be a man. But the film looks incredibly well-made, and it comes from Onyx Collective, the company responsible for the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul.”

This gritty, ultra-realistic look into the life of restaurant workers captivated audiences when its first season was released in 2022. It follows Carmen Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), a brilliant chef who cracks under the high-pressure environment of fine dining, and heads to his family restaurant in Chicago to try and revitalize his career.

The show’s producers have confirmed that Season 2 will arrive on Hulu sometime in 2023, and it can’t come soon enough in our opinion. The series will resonate with anyone who has ever done food service work of any kind, and the incredible acting performances and brilliant writing elevate “The Bear” far beyond what its humble plot might suggest.

This mystery-comedy series has been a breath of fresh air since it debuted in 2021. It manages to be a love letter to true-crime podcasts, and a parody of the culture created by them at the same time. Selena Gomez is terrific in the series, and there’s not much that needs to be said about the pairing of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

This series is a little trickier to nail down, as no official word from producers has come that the next season will arrive in 2023. However, Season 2 of the series began production in December 2021, and began streaming on Hulu in late June 2022. Season 3 is set to start production in January, so if the series sticks to a similar production schedule, we should see new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” by fall.