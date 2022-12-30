Our Five Most Anticipated Shows and Movies Coming to Paramount+ in 2023; ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Picard,’ ‘Transformers,’ More

Paramount struck box office gold in 2022 with its high-flying action film “Top Gun: Maverick.” The film did so well in theaters that it took over 200 days for it to head to streaming on Paramount+. Whether Paramount will have any films that perform that well in 2023 remains to be seen, but there are some big releases on the horizon for the company.

Paramount+ is also a repository for highly well-regarded original shows, including “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1883” and “1923,” and series from historic franchises like “Star Trek: Discovery.” Check out our list of the five shows and movies we’re most excited to see on the service in 2023!

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 | Jan. 26, 2023

“Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

This is yet another series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who has yet to turn out a series that isn’t compelling and well-written. The series stars Dianne Wiest and Jeremy Renner, meaning it packs serious star power on the acting front as well.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

For all the awareness and love that te game has created for the fantasy genre, there has yet to be a successful adaptation of “Dungeons and Dragons” on the big screen. This film has a great chance to change that, as it clearly revels in the joy D&D fans take from playing the game, without taking itself too seriously. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and more. A theatrical release date of early March should put the film on Paramount+ by early summer of 2023.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

This series follows the legendary captain of the starship Enterprise in his later days. Pulled from retirement by a series of catastrophes, Picard will share one last adventure with his old crewmates in Season 3. Amanda Plummer will join the cast as the captain of the Shrike, a warship that has Picard and his former crew firmly in its sights.

This will be the last season of “Star Trek: Picard,” and while it has never been the most ambitious “Trek” spinoff, it hits all the right nostalgic notes with fans of “The Next Generation.” Most of the stars of that series will return for this season, including Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner.

Set in the 1990s, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will take audiences on an action-packed, globetrotting adventure as the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. Noah, a sharp young guy from Brooklyn, and Elena, an ambitious, talented artifact researcher, are swept up in the conflict as Optimus Prime and the Autobots face a terrifying new nemesis bent on their destruction named Scourge.

Fans of the ’90s cartoon series “Beast Wars” will love this newest entry into the “Transformers” franchise, which will bring back the legendary Peter Cullen to portray Optimus Prime once again. The movie will come to theaters in early June, which means Paramount+ users can expect to stream it by the fall of 2023.

The long-awaited reboot of the classic ’90s comedy series “Frasier” is on its way! The series will follow Dr. Frasier Crane to a new city, much as the original followed him in his journey from Boston to Seattle. The show will have a new cast of regulars, though old friends will likely pop in from time to time.

Paramount+ has not confirmed a 2023 release date for the series, but there’s a very good chance it arrives on the service in the new year. The “Frasier” reboot has officially been in development since early 2021, and more details about the show have leaked out in the past year, meaning production is likely underway now.