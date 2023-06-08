Paramount Announces Hundreds of Movies Headed to Pluto TV This Summer, From ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Ferris Bueller’
For many around the United States, summer break is here at last. To some, that means more time spent camping, playing sports, or just enjoying the great outdoors. For others, it’s time to head inside until the heat breaks and ride out the hottest months of the year while enjoying some A/C.
If you belong to the latter category of person, or if you just love watching free movies, Pluto TV has the announcement of the summer for you. Paramount is bringing its Popcorn Summer Movies promotion back to its free streaming service, which means Pluto TV users will be able to watch hundreds of hit movies on the service at zero cost over the next few months.
Pluto carries more than 350 streaming channels, in addition to its growing library of on-demand films and series. It has hundreds of classic TV episodes from shows like “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone,” as well as more contemporary fare like “CSI” and “Survivor.” This year, the service will also host the Tony Awards preshow “The Tony Awards: Act One” for free.
What New Movies Will Pluto TV Add in June?
If you’ve been waiting to see the new “Indiana Jones” movie “The Dial of Destiny” until you had executed a rewatch of the original films in the series, this is your chance! All four of the previous installments in the franchise will head to Pluto TV this month, alongside dozens of other titles.
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Titanic
- Gladiator
- Pain & Gain
- Crawl
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Four Brothers
- The Gambler (2014)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Runaway Bride
- Star Trek Beyond
- Clear and Present Danger
- Selma
- The Fugitive
- Poltergeist
- Magnolia
- The Fifth Element
- Made of Honor
- Sleepless
- Runaway Jury
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Oculus
- Almost Famous
- Basic Instinct
- Downsizing
- The Fighter
- Ghost in the Shell (2017)
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- The Island
- Minority Report
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Terminator Genysis
- Tropic Thunder
- The Kings of Summer
- The Aviator
- The Crow
- Fresh
- The Yards
- Sicario
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007)
- Criminal (2016)
What New Movies Will Pluto TV Add in July?
Just like the “Indiana Jones” franchise, Pluto will add the older films in the series to promote the release of a new “Mission Impossible” installment in theaters. “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One” will head to cinemas on July 12, and the first four entries in the franchise will be available to stream free on Pluto!
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Top Gun
- Forrest Gump
- Saving Private Ryan
- Terminator Genysis
- Old School
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- The Fighting Temptations
- Good Burger
- Boomerang
- Harlem Nights
- Clue
- Demolition Man
- Tango & Cash
- Interview With the Vampire
- Risky Business
- Air Force One
- Hancock
- The Patriot
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
- Sleepless
- Final Destination 1-3
- City Slickers
- Two If By Sea
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Oculus
- The Raven
- A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
- Arrival
- The Back-Up Plan
- Beavis & Butt-Head Do America
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
What New Movies Will Pluto TV Add in August?
August will also see a title from a beloved Paramount franchise head to Pluto TV. This time, it’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” and while “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is hitting theaters in June, it could head to streaming on Paramount+ around August, making the timing of the older film’s release to Pluto TV perfect.
-Gladiator
- Shooter
- World War Z
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Coach Carter
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- School of Rock
- Adventureland
- Grease 2
- The Truman Show
- Good Burger
- Boomerang
- Harlem Nights
- Risky Business
- Mars Attacks!
- Goodfellas
- The Lost Boys
- Misery
- And So It Goes
- Vehicle 19
- Action Point
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Gambit (2012)
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- The Mechanic (2011)
- Morning Glory
- mother!
- Overlord
- Primal Fear
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Terminal
- War of the Worlds (2005)
- Bad Santa 1 & 2
- Lila and Eve
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 350 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.”