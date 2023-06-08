Paramount Announces Hundreds of Movies Headed to Pluto TV This Summer, From ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Ferris Bueller’

For many around the United States, summer break is here at last. To some, that means more time spent camping, playing sports, or just enjoying the great outdoors. For others, it’s time to head inside until the heat breaks and ride out the hottest months of the year while enjoying some A/C.

If you belong to the latter category of person, or if you just love watching free movies, Pluto TV has the announcement of the summer for you. Paramount is bringing its Popcorn Summer Movies promotion back to its free streaming service, which means Pluto TV users will be able to watch hundreds of hit movies on the service at zero cost over the next few months.

Pluto carries more than 350 streaming channels, in addition to its growing library of on-demand films and series. It has hundreds of classic TV episodes from shows like “Star Trek” and “The Twilight Zone,” as well as more contemporary fare like “CSI” and “Survivor.” This year, the service will also host the Tony Awards preshow “The Tony Awards: Act One” for free.

What New Movies Will Pluto TV Add in June?

If you’ve been waiting to see the new “Indiana Jones” movie “The Dial of Destiny” until you had executed a rewatch of the original films in the series, this is your chance! All four of the previous installments in the franchise will head to Pluto TV this month, alongside dozens of other titles.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Titanic

Gladiator

Pain & Gain

Crawl

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Four Brothers The Gambler (2014)

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Runaway Bride

Star Trek Beyond

Clear and Present Danger

Selma

The Fugitive

Poltergeist

Magnolia

The Fifth Element

Made of Honor

Sleepless Runaway Jury

I Love You Phillip Morris

Machine Gun Preacher

Oculus

Almost Famous

Basic Instinct

Downsizing

The Fighter

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Island Minority Report

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Terminator Genysis

Tropic Thunder

The Kings of Summer

The Aviator

The Crow

Fresh

The Yards

Sicario

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Criminal (2016)

What New Movies Will Pluto TV Add in July?

Just like the “Indiana Jones” franchise, Pluto will add the older films in the series to promote the release of a new “Mission Impossible” installment in theaters. “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One” will head to cinemas on July 12, and the first four entries in the franchise will be available to stream free on Pluto!

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Top Gun

Forrest Gump

Saving Private Ryan

Old School

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

The Fighting Temptations

Good Burger

Boomerang Harlem Nights

Clue

Demolition Man

Tango & Cash

Interview With the Vampire

Risky Business

Air Force One

Hancock

The Patriot

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

City Slickers

Two If By Sea

The Raven

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence

Arrival

The Back-Up Plan

Beavis & Butt-Head Do America

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

What New Movies Will Pluto TV Add in August?

August will also see a title from a beloved Paramount franchise head to Pluto TV. This time, it’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” and while “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is hitting theaters in June, it could head to streaming on Paramount+ around August, making the timing of the older film’s release to Pluto TV perfect.

-Gladiator Shooter

World War Z

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Coach Carter

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

School of Rock

Adventureland Grease 2

The Truman Show

Mars Attacks!

Goodfellas

The Lost Boys

Misery

And So It Goes Vehicle 19

Action Point

The Adventures of Tintin

The Brady Bunch Movie

A Very Brady Sequel

Dinner for Schmucks

Gambit (2012)

The Honeymooners (2005)

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Mechanic (2011)

Morning Glory mother!

Overlord

Primal Fear

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Terminal

War of the Worlds (2005)

Bad Santa 1 & 2

Lila and Eve