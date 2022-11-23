Paramount+ Black Friday 2022 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

If you want to watch live NFL games on CBS, every Champions league match, the latest South Park movie, or the latest additions to the Yellowstone Universe – Paramount+ is for you. With hit movies coming like “Top Gun: Maverick” and several compelling new TV shows on the way, like Taylor Sheridan’s “Tulsa King” and “1923” – it’s a great time to sample Paramount+ at an incredibly low price.

For Black Friday 2022, you can get a 50% OFF an Entire Year of Paramount+, which includes access to your local CBS affiliate (on the Premium Plan), along with NFL, College Football, Serie A, and Champions League. You will also get movies, TV shows and originals.

We also go through other great Paramount+ Black Friday 2022 deals, including how to get 2 months for $1.99 a month through Prime Video, a free year through Walmart+, and discounts when bundling with Showtime.

Hulu’s Black Friday Deal

You could also combine these deals with Hulu's Black Friday Deal, which will give you the service for just $1.99 a month for the next year.

1. Get 50% OFF the Paramount+ Annual Plan For Black Friday 2022

1. Get 50% OFF the Paramount+ Annual Plan For Black Friday 2022

Through Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering a 50% OFF an entire year of Paramount+. With the discount, you can get their Essential Plan for just over $2 a month, when pre-paid annually.

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+ & Showtime

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Continue.”

Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”

Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.

If it’s not already added, use code BFCM50.

Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

2. Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Through Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering also offering free month of Paramount+ Premium (normally $9.99).

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week”

Hit Shows & Movies (Tulsa King, Star Trek, 1883, Survivor, etc.)

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game

Your Local CBS Affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in the offer)

You will also get all new Paramount movie releases as soon as 45 days after they hit theaters. Later this year, you will be able to watch the much anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick” straight from your couch.

3. Get Two Months of Paramount+ For Just $1.99 a Month Through Prime Video

If you want a more extended deal, can pay just $1.99/month for 2 months of Paramount+ through Prime Video Channels. To do this, head over to Amazon Prime Video and add Paramount+ to your subscription).

4. Get Paramount+ & Showtime For Just $4.99 a Month

You can now access Showtime directly from the Paramount+ App. What’s even better is that you can save when you bundle Paramount+ and Showtime. While it starts at $11.99 a month, you can save 50% if you pre-pay annually, meaning you can get an entire year for just $59.99 ($4.99 a month).

Paramount+ Essential + Showtime: $59.99/year ($4.99 a month pre-paid annually)

Paramount+ Premium + Showtime: $74.99/year ($6.25 a month, pre-paid annually)

If you prefer paying monthly, you can get it for just $11.99 a month, you can get Paramount+ Essential & Showtime ($15.98 value). If you prefer Paramount+ Premium, you can get it with Showtime for $14.99 a month ($20.98 value). With either plan, all content on Showtime runs add free.

5. Get Paramount+ For Free with Walmart+

All Walmart+ subscribers now get access to the Paramount+ Essentials plan (which is normally $4.99 per month).

With Walmart+, which costs $12.99 a month or $98 per year, in addition to access to Paramount+, with Walmart+, you will also get free delivery from Walmart stores and Walmart.com, six months of Spotify Premium, as well as gas discounts, and early access to Walmart Black Friday Deals.

6. Get a Free Year of Paramount+ Through T-Mobile

All T-Mobile customers regardless of their plan can now get Paramount+ for a year through the wireless carrier. With the discount, you will have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan for a year for free.