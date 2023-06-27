Paramount+ Continues Content Removals by Pulling ‘Inside Amy Schumer,’ Nickelodeon Content, More

It’s never easy for fans to see their favorite shows potentially consigned to oblivion, but this week it came time for Paramount+ users to face the music. The service has been purging content since the end of last week, and a new wave of cuts hit the service on Monday.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: WANTMORE

The most notable title in the new round of removals is the provocative comedy series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which saw all episodes of its five seasons taken off the platform, including the most reason season, which was a Paramount+ exclusive. Also pulled from the service are newer original movies geared toward younger audiences, like “Fantasy Football” and the remake of “Snow Day.”

Paramount+ content was not the only category to see a purge, either. Nickelodeon shows “All In With Cam Newton,” “Allegra’s Window,” “Becca’s Bunch,” “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “Crashletes,” “Digby Dragon,” “The Fresh Beat Band,” “The Halo Effect,” “Legendary Dudas,” “Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Mutt & Stuff,” “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Pig Goat Banana Cricket,” “Ride” and “The Troop” have all been removed from the streamer as well.

Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery started pulling titles from its streaming service in 2022 (when the service was still called HBO Max), competing streamers have been watching closely to see if the removals paid dividends. They clearly seem to have had a positive effect on WBD’s bottom line, as it turned streaming losses of millions of dollars every quarter into a small profit by the first quarter of 2023.

Success breeds imitation, and Disney’s streamers Disney+ and Hulu were the next platforms to perform a large-scale content purges. Now it’s Paramount+’s turn, but it’s likely every streaming service will do likewise before much longer. Even the world’s largest streamer Netflix has engaged in some content removal this year, and that service is the most profitable of all streaming companies.

WBD’s content cuts on HBO Max came in drips and drabs, which gave media members and audiences something new to howl at seemingly every week. If Paramount learned a lesson from that, hopefully its content cuts have all been announced at once, and fans can breathe a little easier. If not, there may be more titles removed from the service before it’s all said and done.