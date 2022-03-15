Paramount+ Subscribers Can Watch Two UEFA Champions League Games At Once With UCL Multicast
The UEFA Champions League matches will now include a special new feature exclusive to Paramount+ subscribers. The new UCL Multicast feature allows viewers to watch two UEFA Champions League games at the same time on one screen.
Debuting during last week’s matches, you can check it out on March 15 and 16, as the streamer airs the final games of the Round of 16. You can stream it with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.
Not only will the UCL Multicast feature include the two games side-by-side, but it will also feature half-time and post-match coverage in full screen. The actual match broadcast will have a split-screen with both games featured side-by-side. In addition, there will be a speaker icon so that you can hear the match commentary of whichever game you choose.
This is the first time that Paramount+ has done a feature remotely similar to this, but ESPN+ has Multicast for Apple TV users and fuboTV has Multiview, which both allow sports fans to watch up to four games at once. Who knows, maybe Paramount+ will keep adding screens.
For now, UCL Multicast is just what you need to watch the UEFA Champions League.
Round of 16: 2nd Legs
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stream
|Tues, March 15
|Ajax vs. Benfica
|4 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Tues, March 15
|Man United vs. Atletico Madrid
|4 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Wed, March 16
|Juventus vs. Villarreal
|4 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Wed, March 16
|LOSC Lille vs. Chelsea
|4 p.m.
|Paramount+
