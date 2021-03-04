What Shows & Movies Are Available on Paramount Plus At Launch?

Paramount+ officially launched today – and with 36 originals series coming 2020. What’s actually available to watch today? Most of the new content that you can stream was actually added last Fall, when they added content from ViacomCBS to the service – but there are some new originals and movies available today.

New premieres include SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event; Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a prequel series and the first-ever spinoff of SpongeBob SquarePants. The service also has The Real World Homecoming: New York, a reunion special with the original New York cast in the iconic NYC loft.

You can also stream today, MTV Documentary Films 76 Days, the Oscar Shortlisted documentary that looks at life in the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis in Wuhan, China; For Heaven’s Sake, a docuseries blending comedy and crime for a unique take on uncovering the truth; ; 60 Minutes+, a new form of the flagship series; and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning out the News, the second season of the animated daily news satire series.

While not available quite yet, coming this Spring is a new CG version of Rugrats, along with a reboot of Behind the Music, and No Activity, a half-hour police comedy will transition from live action to animated for season four.

In June, they will be adding over 2,500 movies in a deal with Epix, which means you will be able to watch movies from MGM. Some titles expected on the service include: Bumblebee, Crawl, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Gemini Man, Like a Boss, Pet Sematary, Playing with Fire, Rocketman and Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as popular movies from MGM, such as Bill & Ted Face the Music, Skyfall, The Addams Family, Child’s Play and Valley Girl.

Content Available on Paramount+ At Launch

Original series like Texas 6, Tooning Out the News, The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill, The Real World Homecoming, Coyote, and more.

CBS programming, including primetime series such as The Amazing Race, All Rise, Young Sheldon, Clarice, The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, Evil and more, in addition to CBS’ late-night shows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden as well as its daytime offerings. Plus, every prior season of 15 hit CBS series including Survivor, NCIS, Hawaii Five-0 and Criminal Minds.

Over 6,000 episodes of Comedy Central series like The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Chappelle’s Show, Reno 911!, Key & Peele, Inside Amy Schumer, Crank Yankers and more.

The complete Star Trek Universe, including Paramount+ Originals (formerly CBS All Access originals) such as Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks, plus all six classic Star Trek series including Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: The Voyager.

5,000 episodes of the biggest reality shows, including popular series like RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, The Real World, Teen Mom, The Challenge, Jersey Shore and The Hills, among others. 7-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com

A massive 7,000 episode library of popular Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Blue’s Clues, and more, along with Paramount+ originals like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Spongebob: Kamp Koral as well as new series from classic brands like Danger Mouse, Lassie, Mr. Magoo, and George of the Jungle.

The new movie Spongebob: Sponge on the Run

BET series including The Game, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Everybody Hates Chris, and Single Ladies

Documentaries from the Smithsonian Channel such as The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, Disasters at Sea, and Aerial America.

Episodes from classic series including Perry Mason, The Twilight Zone Classic, I Love Lucy, Beverly Hills 90210, Frasier, Family Ties, Cheers, Happy Days, The Love Boat, The Odd Couple, Melrose Place, Macgyver, Taxi and The Brady Bunch.

A wide assortment of films, spanning comedy, horror, romance, and the classics, along with film franchises such as Indiana Jones, The Godfather and Mission: Impossible.

Paramount+ subscribers will also have access to CBS News content, including 60 Minutes, CBS Sunday Morning, Face The Nation, CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning, as well as live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across America. Viewers can also watch the 24-hour news streaming service CBSN if national news is more of their flavor.

