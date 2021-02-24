Paramount Plus Will Include 4K, Mobile Downloads, and Easier Access to Live Content

For the first time, we know exactly what features will be available on Paramount+ and how it will look when it launches on March 4th.

Similar to other streaming interfaces from Disney+ and HBO Max, the new Paramount+ interface will have brand tiles at the top (similar to the latest CBS All Access interface).

During the ViacomCBS investor streaming event, ViacomCBS Streaming President and CEO Tom Ryan confirmed that all original series will be available in 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision. Just like CBS All Access, you will be able to download content to your mobile device (with their ad-free plan). They will also adding a new feature that will let you pick up where you left off across your devices.

This puts the streaming experience in line with other premium video streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu (No Ads), and Peacock which offer mobile downloads. While Disney+ and Netflix offer 4K content, HBO Max has only offered it for new release movies.

In the brand-new interface, they will be adding a “On Now” row — which will let viewers will be able to see what’s happening live on CBS, CBS Sports HQ, and CBS News before having the opportunity to scroll down and watch on-demand content.

While it won’t be available at launch, they also plan to add synthetic linear channels just like Pluto TV with the best in Paramount movies and ViacomCBS shows.

For a limited time, Paramount+ is offering 50% off an entire year of either their ad-supported and ad-free plan if you subscribe before March 4th.