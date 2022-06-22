PBR Announces Full Team Series Broadcast Schedule; All Games on Pluto TV

Throw on your best belt buckle and grab your 10-gallon hat, because the rodeo is coming to a streaming service near you! On Wednesday, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) announced the full television schedule for the inaugural PBR Team Series, a new league format in which the world’s top bull riders will compete on teams in five-on-five games. The 11-event season will kick off next month and will run through the championship in November.

The Paramount family of networks and streamers will carry every game of this exciting new bull riding season. A number of events will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and Paramount+, while all 112 games in the 2022 regular season and the postseason will be available on free, ad-supported TV service Pluto TV, including 60 games live.

Highlighting the schedule each weekend will be the league’s “Game of the Week.” These events will either air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, or will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

“The 2022 PBR Team Series schedule is the most accessible and consistent in our sport’s 29-year history, offering the most live events,” PBR CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason said. “With the strong support of our broadcast partners, for the first time in PBR history, fans everywhere will be able to see every single ride from the season’s first out to the crowning of the championship team.”

The Team Series will maintain the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified eight-second bull rides but will be set up in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day.

Each team will have seven riders and three practice squad members on its roster, and in each game, five riders per team will square off against their opponents. The squad with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides will win the game. In turn, the event winner will be the team with the most game wins, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine the final event standings.

Full PBR Team Series Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Location Network Notes July 25 10 p.m. Cheyenne, WY CBS Sports Network^^ July 26 10 p.m. Cheyenne, WY CBS Sports Network^^ July 31 1 p.m. Cheyenne, WY CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Aug. 5 8:45 p.m. Kansas City, MO Pluto TV^^ Aug. 6 7:45 p.m. Kansas City, MO Pluto TV^^ Aug. 7 12 noon Kansas City, MO CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Aug. 7 1 p.m. Kansas City, MO CBS Sports Network^^ Aug. 12 11 p.m. Anaheim, CA PlutoTV^^ Aug. 13 9:45 p.m. Anaheim, CA Pluto TV^^ Aug. 14 9:30 p.m. Anaheim, CA CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Aug. 19 8:45 p.m. Nashville, TN Pluto TV^^ Aug. 20 7:45 p.m. Nashville, TN Pluto TV^^ Aug. 21 1:30 p.m. Nashville, TN CBS/Paramount Plus^^ Aug. 21 3:30 p.m. Nashville, TN CBS Sports Network^^ Aug. 26 8:45 p.m. Austin, TX Pluto TV^^ Aug. 27 7:45 p.m. Austin, TX Pluto TV^^ Aug. 28 12:30 p.m. Austin, TX CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Aug. 28 1:30 p.m. Austin, TX CBS Sports Network^^ Sept. 9 7 p.m. Winston-Salem, NC Pluto TV^^ Sept. 10 6:45 p.m. Winston-Salem, NC Pluto TV^^ Sept. 11 2 p.m. Winston-Salem, NC CBS Sports Network^^ Sept. 16 8:45 p.m. Oklahoma City, OK Pluto TV^^ Sept. 17 7:45 p.m. Oklahoma City, OK Pluto TV^^ Sept. 17 1 p.m. Oklahoma City, OK CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Sept. 18 3 p.m. Oklahoma City, OK CBS Sports Network^^ Sept. 23 7:45 p.m. Ridgedale, MO Pluto TV^^ Sept. 24 6:45 p.m. Ridgedale, MO Pluto TV^^ Sept. 25 3 or 5 p.m. Ridgedale, MO CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Sept. 25 6 p.m. Ridgedale, MO CBS Sports Network^ Oct. 7 8:45 p.m. Fort Worth, TX Pluto TV^^ Oct. 8 7:45 p.m. Fort Worth, TX Pluto TV^^ Oct. 9 3 or 5 p.m. Fort Worth, TX CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Oct. 9 6 p.m. Fort Worth, TX CBS Sports Network^ Oct. 14 9:45 p.m. Glendale, AZ Pluto TV^^ Oct. 15 1 p.m. Glendale, AZ CBS/Paramount Plus^ Game of the Week Oct. 15 8:45 p.m. Glendale, AZ Pluto TV^^ Oct. 16 5 p.m. Glendale, AZ CBS Sports Network^^ Nov. 4 11 p.m. Las Vegas, NV CBS Sports Network^^ pre-show starts 30mins prior Nov. 5 11 p.m. Las Vegas, NV CBS Sports Network^^ pre-show starts 30mins prior Nov. 6 4 p.m. Las Vegas, NV CBS Sports Network^^ pre-show starts 30mins prior ^^= Live ^ = Tape-Delay