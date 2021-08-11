PBS, APT Adding Nearly 3,000 Episodes to PBS Passport Streaming Service

Fresh, new content is on its way to PBS Passport, a digital streaming platform that is accessible at PBS.org and on the PBS Video app. Nearly 3,000 episodes of programming from American Public Television (APT) will soon be available to stream on PBS Passport.

The new series and standalone specials coming to PBS Passport are from a wide array of genres, including food and travel, home and gardening, documentaries, public affairs, and more. Drama and concert performances will be available to stream on PBS Passport as well.

The first episodes will be available to stream beginning on September 1, 2021. After that, 300-500 episode batches of APT’s programming will periodically be added to PBS Passport throughout the next 18 months. The new episodes will become available in November 2021, March 2022, June 2022, August 2022, late November 2022, and March 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with PBS and share the wealth of the APT catalog, presenting current favorite series and episodes that will greatly expand the current Passport offerings through early 2023, and beyond,” says Cynthia Fenneman, president and CEO of APT. “These programs demonstrate the wide range of topics and genres APT has distributed to stations since 1961. We celebrate APT’s 60th anniversary this year and contribute to the future of public media by providing enriching digital content.”

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, PBS is committed to providing a best-in-class user experience to our viewers through the expansion of both our content offerings and available platforms,” said PBS chief digital and marketing officer Ira Rubenstein. “Through our partnership with APT, PBS platforms will have an additional 3,000 locally and nationally distributed titles available in PBS Passport, allowing us to provide audiences with greater access to quality programming that is produced or distributed by our member stations and independent producers.”

Prior to this partnership, some of APT’s content library was already accessible on PBS Passport, including popular titles like The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross and The Indian Doctor.

PBS Passport currently gives station members access to over 1,500 on-demand episodes of PBS content. The streaming platform also features Masterpiece series, including Downton Abbey and Little Women.