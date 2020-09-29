Peacock Announces ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot Will Debut Nov. 25

This year’s Thanksgiving just got a bit more festive as the highly anticipated “Saved by the Bell” reboot just got a release date. In an announcement today, Peacock revealed the new series will be making its debut on the platform on Nov. 25.

The new series follows life after the originals leave Bayside High School, and Zack Morris, who is now governor of California, comes under fire “for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality, ” Peacock wrote in a statement.

Just like of original shows on Peacock, you will need Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 after a 7-Day Free Trial, or free if you have Xfinity or Cox. It wouldn’t be a surprise though, if they made the first episode available to everyone.

The new show sees Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins joins the cast as Principal Toddman, alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

The “Saved by the Bell” reboot was announced last year when NBCUniversal revealed their plans for Peacock. At the time, the company also announced the streaming service will also be home to “Punky Brewster” and “Battlestar Galactica” reboots.

In April this year, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers got a a first look at the trailer of the new series. It was revealed then that AC Slater is now a gym teacher at Bayside, and both Zack Morris and Jessie Spano’s sons are students at the school.

“Saved By The Bell” Trailer