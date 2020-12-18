Peacock Greenlights Season 4 of ‘A.P. Bio,’ Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix’s ‘Cipher’

The Peacock original comedy “A.P. Bio has been renewed for a fourth season. The upcoming eight-episode season will debut in 2021. It focuses on disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), who loses his dream job and is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio. There, he plots his revenge — only to discover his dream job might just be the one he has. Lorne Michaels (“SNL”) serves as executive producer. The series also stars Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell.

Netflix has optioned “The Cipher,” adapted from Isabella Maldonado’s thriller novel. Jennifer Lopez will star and produce the feature. The story is about an FBI agent that gets drawn into a case tracking a serial killer.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Servant” has been renewed for a third season at Apple TV+, even ahead of the second season debut, which arrives Jan. 15. The 10-episode second season takes a supernatural turn, when Leanne’s true nature is revealed. The series, set in a creepy brownstone, also stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint.

Dylan Sprouse, the former Disney Channel star, is returning to TV in the HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” from Mindy Kaling (“The Office”). The show is about four roommates at Essex College, a prestigious New England university. It also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

“Yellowjackets” is a new horror drama ordered by Showtime, starring Melanie Lynskey (“Mrs. America”). The series is from the team of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Jonathan Lisco (“Halt and Catch Fire”) will be the co-showrunner.

Ketchup TV will be streaming in the U.S. via Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, TVOS, Android and Android TV in the first quarter of 2021. Its program roster includes “Peppa Pig,” “My Little Pony,” “PJ Masks,” “Mighty Express,” “Thomas & Friends” and “Barbie.”

ESPN+ will offer a new original series in the coming months. The streamer is launching “Stephen A’s World,” a new program in January, featuring the opinions of on-air personality Stephen A. Smith. Smith is also a commentator on “First Take” and host of a weekly NBA pre-game show during the season.

The Berlin Film Festival has rescheduled its original February dates. The festival will now stream a competition section from March 1-5 and the European Film Market will run in a virtual format. A mini-festival with a series of onsite world premieres is being planned for early June. The festival is a big deal for the film business, where many deals are signed.

“A.P.Bio” trailer