Peacock Rolls Out Local News Channels From NBC-Owned Stations

Lauren Forristal

Peacock just launched 24/7 local news channels representing NBC’s O&O stations. This includes NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ), NBC 10 Philadelphia (WCAU), NBC10 Boston (WBTS) and New England Cable Network (NECN), and NBC 6 Miami (WTVJ).

NBC 4 New York (WNBC) and NBC 4 Los Angeles (KNBC) will also be released in the upcoming months.

The best part about these channels is that they aren’t geo-targeted, so viewers anywhere and everywhere can access a certain station’s content on Peacock.

Jen Brown, senior VP of program planning for Peacock said in a press release, “We’re thrilled to add the incredible reporting of our NBC-owned television stations to Peacock’s unique programming slate that both informs and entertains. We know the importance of local news to our subscribers and this further distinguishes the Peacock experience where you can stream everything from award-winning news content to original scripted shows, premium movies, live sports and more all on our platform.”

These newly added local channels join a slew of other live and on-demand channels available on Peacock like TODAY All Day, Sky News, NBC News NOW, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, Dateline 24/7, as well as curated playlists from national programming such as NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, TODAY, MSNBC, NBC Sports, CNBC, Noticias Telemundo, Access Hollywood, and E! News along with 11 local NBC stations including Boston, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, and Philadelphia.

NBCUniversal Local is NBCUniversal’s local media division that delivers English, Spanish speaking, and bilingual audiences in 31 U.S. markets, plus Puerto Rico. Its six regional sports networks, 43 NBC stations, and Telemundo stations serve 38% of U.S. homes.

Just yesterday, NBCUniversal touted an upgraded Peacock with Winter Olympics features designed to succeed where last year’s Summer Olympics fell short.

