Peacock Reveals Plans for “The Office”, First Two Seasons Free, Remaining on Peacock Premium

The countdown is officially on. In a matter of weeks, The Office will be leaving Netflix and will find a new streaming home at Peacock. In commemoration of the big move, the NBCUniversal-owned streamer is rolling out a series of options for fan to enjoy the show.

For one, the streaming service will be offering the first two seasons of the show on their free tier. Seasons three through nine will be behind their paywall, available to users with Peacock Premium which is $4.99 a month (or free for Xfinity Customers). Those with Peacock Premium Plus will be able to watch the service ad-free.

In addition, the streamer will also include Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with season three and more coming in March.

“HavingThe Officeback in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot. The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see,” stated Greg Daniels, creator of the hit show.

“You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts withthisnew footage andotherdeleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration ofThe Office for fans.”

Peacock will also offer Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions for both the original series and Superfan Episodes in February; behind-the-scenes footage; curated themed episode collections; as well as clip playlists to chronicle pranks. Peacock will also a house a 24/7 channel called The Office Zen which will offer ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home.

The Office will be leaving its longterm home, Netflix, on January 1, 2021. The streaming giant made the announcement back in June 2019. The show has been a top performer for Netflix, coming in as the second most watched show on the platform in the week on Nov. 9, reports Bloomberg, behind latest original hit, The Queen’s Gambit.