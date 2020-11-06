Peacock to Launch ‘TrollsTopia,’ As ‘SNL’ Vet Molly Shannon Joins HBO’s ‘White Lotus’

Peacock will debut “TrollsTopia,” the next Trolls adventure, on Nov. 19. Poppy invites delegates from every Troll tribe to live together in the forest. The actors in the animated show include Skylar Astin, Amanda Leighton, David Flynn and Megan Hilty. The streamer also premieres “Cleopatra in Space” and “The Mighty Ones,” which follows the comedic adventures of a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry, this month.

Also, Molly Shannon has joined “The White Lotus,” the six-episode HBO/HBO Max satire series about guests at an upscale resort. The cast already includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton and Murray Barlett. Shannon, a “Saturday Night Live” alum, has also appeared in Comedy Central’s The Other Two and NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen will star in Apple TV+’s “The Neighbors,” a 10-episode comedy. The duo plays childhood friends who, after a fallout, reconnect as adults. This is Byrne’s second show for the streamer. She also headlines “Physical,” set in the aerobic-crazy 1980s.

“Palm Springs” will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Netherlands, France and the U.K. The film, which earned the highest sale price at the Sundance Film Festival ($17.5 million) this year, stars Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine Nine”) and Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”).

“In Treatment” is returning for a fourth season on HBO/HBO Max. Part of the upcoming season’s focus is Dr. Brooke Lawrence, a therapist played by Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”). The show begins production in fall 2021.

Amazon Prime Video has launched in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands with an a la carte service. Several networks, such as Noggin and Starzplay, offer free trials of their service through Amazon Prime Video Channels. It will be available via the streamer’s app on a selection of Smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire devices, Apple TV, gaming consoles, Chromecast, Vodafone TV and via primevideo.com.

Cash Jumbo has signed to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s “Stay Close.” The show takes place in the U.K., rather than the U.S., where the novel is set. Other cast members include James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish. Netflix has adapted other Coben thrillers, including “Safe” and “The Stranger.” The author penned a five-year deal with the streamer in 2018.

Sports Grid, the streamer dedicated to sports wagering, just launched on the Vizio TV platform. The SportsGrid Network’s schedule features various personalities and expert hosts. Its real-time reporting includes the daily odds, match-ups, injury reports and news about the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

Playground TV has rolled out a multilingual kids’ streaming service for children 2 to 9. The AVOD launched with 14 animated channels in French, Spanish, English, Hindi, Mandarin and Persian. The service lets users curate individual playlists. The number of people living outside the country of their birth grew by 41% to 244 million between 2000 and 2016, according to the World Economic Forum, with more than half in Europe and North America.

“TrollsTopia” trailer