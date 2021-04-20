Philo Expands Lineup By Adding Crackle, Bloomberg TV & Revry

Philo is adding Crackle, Bloomberg TV, and Revry to its current lineup.

Crackle offers thousands of movies and TV shows, which will now be available to watch with Philo. Bloomberg TV brings live coverage of business and technology news. Being the first streaming network with an emphasis on the LGBTQ community, Revry features more diverse content to Philo.

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to stream live TV other than an antenna, Philo makes the case with its ultra-low price point.

“The addition of new content from Crackle, as well as Bloomberg TV and Revry, further highlights Philo’s commitment to provide our customers with the best TV viewing experience at a great value. We’re glad to be able to add these incredible channels to our robust line-up of programming for Philo viewers,” said Mike Keyserling, COO and Head of Content Acquisition at Philo. The company currently offers 60 live channels and 60,000 offerings from popular networks.

“Revry is thrilled to bring Queer to Philo with a curated selection of movies, shows, and news from the newest voices within the LGBTQ+ community. Revry inspires exploration of creators that authentically represent queer culture for all audiences,” said Damian Pelliccione, CEO/Co-Founder.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “Philo offers affordable TV content to their fast-growing audience and we are thrilled to give them full access to Crackle’s library of Hollywood blockbusters and classic TV shows, as well as a growing collection of original and exclusive content not available on any other platforms, such as Going From Broke, which will launch a second season on May 20th.”