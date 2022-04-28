Pluto TV Adds Waypoint TV, BBC Home & Garden Channels; Plans Ani-May Celebration

With the new month on the horizon, Pluto TV has announced a slate of new channels and content coming to the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service in the coming weeks. In addition to a host of exciting, fan-favorite movies including “Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy,” “Footloose,” “Gladiator,” “Mean Girls,” and more, the streamer will also launch new channels and programming initiatives.

On May 10, Waypoint TV will join the service featuring the best fishing, hunting, adventure, and outdoors programming. The channel will have new daily content as well as marathons of its classic programming. Waypoint’s variety of shows will provide tips and tricks from outdoor icons as well as series and films perfect for “those who live and breathe in the wild.”

Also joining Pluto TV is the BBC Home & Garden channel. The channel brings the best in British home remodeling and garden care, all day, every day. Featuring experts including Kirstie Allsopp and George Clarke, the BBC’s pros provide tips that viewers can use to tackle any weekend warrior DIY project. The channel will also provide programming perfect for the home gardener, whether they are just starting their planting journey, or are an experienced green thumb gardener looking for new inspiration.

Throughout the month, Pluto will also be celebrating “Ani-May” be running their “Anime All Day” weekends. Each weekend of the month will feature a marathon from some of the best anime series, starting with “Saint Seiya” on May 7-8, then “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” on May 14-15, “HunterxHunter” on the 21st and 22nd, before wrapping up the calendar with “Bleach, The Full Series” over Memorial Day Weekend May 27-30.

The streamer will also celebrate Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday on May 5 on the One Piece channel by airing a marathon featuring the character’s backstory and best, early fights starting at 9 a.m. ET. Then on May 15, the Naruto channel will air a marathon in honor of Kankuro’s Birthday featuring all of his best episodes from the series.

Pluto’s Forever Kids channel will also premiere the first season of the new “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series. The show will air Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET with encores multiple times throughout the weekend.