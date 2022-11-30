Premier Streaming Network, Dedicated to Wrestling and Combat Sports, Set to Debut in 2023

Combat sports fans, take note; there will soon be a new streaming service dedicated to UFC, professional wrestling and all the content you love. The service is called the Premier Streaming Network, and is set to launch in early 2023, according to a company press release.

Leading the company will be streaming veteran Paul Owen, as well as producer Josh Shernoff. Owen has launched and managed some of the most high-profile streaming services in the combat sports and entertainment spaces, including World Wrestling Entertainment’s “WWE Network,” and the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s “UFC Fight Pass.” Owen has been responsible for over-2,500 live streaming events, so he brings plenty of experience to the new streamer.

“During my career I’ve seen many technologies, strategies, promotional methods and other various aspects of streaming and their respective results. I believe that what we’re building at Premier Streaming Network has the best formula to serve promoters and fans around the world,” said Owen. “We’re bringing world-class technology and making it available for everyone who needs a home to reach their fanbase, gain new fans, grow their brand, and bring their product to a global market. For fans, they’ll have a great way to watch their favorite product, interact with their favorite events, and most of all, be entertained.”

Just exactly what events and shows will be available on the service is so far unclear. The company’s press release promised that Premier Streaming Network will offer “combat sports, pro wrestling and entertainment live events and libraries, traditional sporting events, documentaries and original content series.”

But the streaming rights to the biggest live events from those sports are seemingly already spoken for. Thanks to a deal that runs through 2026, NBCUniversal holds the streaming rights to WWE’s monthly premium events, as well as its vast archives, which are available on Peacock. Hulu owns the rights to next-day streams of “Monday Night Raw” as well as “Friday Night Smackdown.”

The rights to UFC’s live events are also currently owned by someone else. UFC has an exclusive deal with Disney that runs through 2024, and UFC is one of the top events streamed on Disney’s dedicated sports platform ESPN+. UFC events also appear on ESPN’s family of linear networks.

Premier Streaming Network will also have to compete with DAZN and FITE, both of which are combat sports-centric services. It will bear watching in the coming months to see exactly what Premier Streaming Network will be able to show, but its impending launch is good news for fans of wrestling, UFC and other such combat sports.